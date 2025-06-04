Fidelis Care Reminds Men To Focus On Wellness And Prevention For Men's Health Month

Regular Doctor Visits, Preventive Measures, Nutrition, and Lifestyle Choices Can Improve Health and Quality of Life

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of Men's Health Month, Fidelis Care is spreading the word that June is an excellent time to remind the men in our lives to focus on their wellness. Through connections with providers and community-based organizations, neighborhood events across New York State, StreetSide RV mobile office stops and Community Office hours, and direct educational efforts with members, Fidelis Care reminds men this and every month to stay on top of their health.

Fidelis Care physician Dr. Arik Olson said, "It's important for men to have a primary care provider and to get a checkup every year, even if they feel well. Many men don't see a doctor unless they really need to. Men often say they feel fine, are too busy, or will get around to it 'sometime'. It can be difficult to take time to see a doctor just for a checkup even though it can help lead to a healthier, longer life."

Cholesterol and blood pressure tests, getting vaccines to prevent pneumonia and the flu, and colon cancer screenings are just a few things that can help men stay aware of their health as they get older.

Dr. Olson said, "Your doctor is the best expert to guide you through what really works and what is best to avoid. Don't believe what you may read on social media about supplements, body scans, or genetic tests. These can often be scams. Get advice straight from your doctor."

Staying physically and mentally active are also important factors for men's health.

"Maintain and build social connections with other people," said Dr. Olson. "This is more important as we get older. Find activities where you can see the same group of people on a regular basis. Get some form of exercise every day. It could be a daily walk, working outside in the garden, a sports group, or time at a gym."

Other healthy advice for men includes:



Eat fruits and vegetables every day.

Avoid large amounts of "carbs" like bread, potatoes, or junk food.

Brush and floss your teeth every day and see a dentist for an exam and cleaning once or twice a year.

If you smoke, get help to quit. The NYS Quit Line website and hotline at 1-888-NY-QUITS is a great resource.

Avoid drugs and excess alcohol and ask for help to stop or cut down. Don't drive after drinking or using drugs or medications that could make you sleepy.

Dr. Olson added, "As we observe Men's Health Month, my main message is to see your doctor once a year to get their suggestions for what can help you stay healthy. Your doctor can guide you based on their understanding of your conditions and personal health risks."

Fidelis Care offers quality, affordable coverage for qualifying children and adults of all ages through Qualified Health Plans and the New York State-sponsored Child Health Plus, Essential Plan, and Medicaid programs. For more information, call 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare .

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/fidelis-care , Instagram at @fideliscare , and on Facebook at facebook/fideliscare . For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.

Media Contact

Dan Smith

[email protected]

SOURCE Fidelis Care

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED