Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Netbetnews.It Sponsors 'CUR In Campo' Charity Football Event


2025-06-04 08:46:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOGGIA, Italy, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBetNews.it is proud to announce its role as the Official Partner for the highly anticipated charity football event CUR in Campo, taking place on June 6, 2025, in Foggia. This special event will unite some of the most iconic names in Italian football for a celebration of sport, solidarity, and community.

As a Main Sponsor, NetBetNews.it will enjoy prominent branding across the event and its social media channels. The match will feature legendary players including Francesco Totti, Vincent Candela, Fabio Quagliarella, Stefano Fiore, Stefano Sorrentino, Christian Panucci, Marco Amelia, and Simone Tiribocchi, creating an electrifying atmosphere for both fans and participants.

“We're excited to stand alongside football legends and passionate fans as part of 'CUR in Campo',” said Alessio Costabile, Country Manager for NetBetNews.it.“This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to the world of sport and gives us a powerful opportunity to elevate our brand while supporting a great cause.”

Organized to unite communities and raise awareness through the universal language of football, CUR in Campo is more than just a sporting event, it's a chance to give back. This mission aligns perfectly with core values of community engagement and responsible entertainment.

For more information about the event or please visit or contact ... .


MENAFN04062025004107003653ID1109636045

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search