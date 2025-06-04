Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) And Castellammare Salute Juve Stabia's Stellar Season And Semifinal Run In The Serie A Promotion Playoff

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mayor Announces €5,000,000 (US$5,850,000) in subsidies from the Campagna Region for the refurbishment of Romeo Menti Stadium

Le Vespe finished 5th in Italy's Serie B Regular Season and Finish within one match of advancing to Serie A





Juve Stabia Administrator Filippo Polcino, Mayor Luigi Vicinanza, Brera Holdings Executive Chairman Daniel McClory, Juve Stabia President Andrea Langella, and Sports Councilor Nunzia Acanfora in Castellammare di Stabia

Dublin, Ireland and Naples, Italy, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, joins with the city of Castellammare di Stabia in saluting the excellent regular season fifth place finish and postseason run thru the semifinals of the Serie A promotion playoffs of its portfolio team SS Juve Stabia Srl.

As reported in MediaNews24.it the celebration ceremony honored all players, coaches and staff, and especially leading goal-scorer Andrea Adorante, goalie Demba Thiam, and forward Leonardo Candellone, along with Head Coach Guido Pagliuca, Sporting Director Matteo Lovisa, and President Andrea Langella.

Mayor Luigi Vicinanza talked about the arrival of an estimated €5,000,000 (US$5,850,000) in subsidies from the Campagna Region of for the refurbishment of Juve Stabia's Romeo Menti Stadium, thanking the Regional President Vincenzo De Luca.

“Brera Holdings is proud to be a significant shareholder of Juve Stabia and congratulates Le Vespe and their supporters for an outstanding return to Serie B, and a breathtaking run into the Serie A playoffs,” said Brera Executive Chairman Dan McClory. “The future is very bright for the pride of Castellammare di Stabia,” he concluded.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC(Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire majority stake of the corporate capital of Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as“The Second Team of Naples”. The acquisition will be conducted in a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company's MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contact Information:

Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: ...



Attachment

Juve Stabia Administrator Filippo Polcino, Mayor Luigi Vicinanza, Brera Holdings Executive Chairman Daniel McClory, Juve Stabia President Andrea Langella, and Sports Councilor Nunzia Acanfora in Castellammare di Stabia