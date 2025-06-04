Safe And Green Holdings Receives Court-Ordered Award Of More Than $1.1 Million For Attorney's Fees And Costs As Part Of EDI Litigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, FL, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("Safe & Green Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures diversified platform transforming critical infrastructure through sustainable modular innovation, announces it has received a court ordered award for approximately $1.157 million to cover attorney's fees and costs associated with its litigation against EDI International. This is in addition to the jury verdict in favor of the Company of $1.274 million. The order for attorneys' fees and costs, as well as the jury verdict for damages remain subject to appeal.

Mike McLaren, Safe and Green Holdings Chairman and CEO commented,“This court-ordered award is further validation of our case against EDI. We are gratified to the judge for this award and will continue to update our shareholders as additional progress is made.”

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the acquisition of assets of Sherman Oil Company, LLC and several affiliate individuals and entities that total 1,600 acres of oil wells and leases. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the court order for attorneys' fees and costs and the jury verdict for damages remain intact on appeal, the Company's ability to successfully collect on the judgment and court ordered award of fees and costs, the effect of government regulation, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

CORE IR

516 222 2560

...



