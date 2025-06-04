Delnorte Launches Dtvc Token, Advancing Blockchain And AI-Driven Government Data Management With Decentralized Property Systems

DelNorte, a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain, has taken a major leap forward in transforming government data management. At the core of this innovation is DelNorte's decentralized Municipal Property Management Standard, combined with a patent-pending CRM tailored to the public sector, setting a new standard in how governments manage, share, and monetize public data..

PANAMA CITY, Panama, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DelNorte has officially launched its native token, marking a significant milestone in its mission to transform government data management using AI and blockchain. The token is now available on MEXC, a top leading exchange in web3 world, allowing investors and users to participate in the ecosystem that powers DelNorte's groundbreaking solutions. By integrating AI with blockchain, DelNorte ensures a level of transparency, efficiency, and accountability never before seen in the public sector. Their cutting-edge solutions offer a robust, immutable infrastructure for government data management, providing citizens with better access to public information and streamlining processes for government officials.

DelNorte's flagship product revolutionizes municipal property systems by tokenizing property deeds as ERC-721 NFTs, integrating real-world legal metadata and IPFS storage to ensure data integrity. This approach not only provides secure, decentralized property registries but also guarantees transparency and security in property transactions, with each update tracked and stored on-chain. Already trusted by governments across El Salvador, Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras, DelNorte has proven its value by delivering real-world solutions that are in use today. Unlike competitors still vying for government contracts, DelNorte has direct access to government clients, establishing a unique position within the blockchain and AI space.

DelNorte's ecosystem is built on cutting-edge technologies like AI-driven analytics, blockchain integration, and decentralized storage, enabling governments to modernize their operations while safeguarding public data. Their patent-pending CRM, designed specifically for the public sector, allows for seamless workflows and data sharing, setting DelNorte apart as a key player in the evolving landscape of government technology.

Holding the DTVc token provides users and developers with a wide array of benefits, enabling deeper engagement within the DelNorte ecosystem. Token holders enjoy discounts on transaction fees for accessing government documents, participating in governance votes, and interacting with other applications within the platform. Additionally, DTVc token holders can stake their tokens either individually or in pools, earning automatic staking rewards that incentivize long-term participation. Special events with randomized rewards further encourage active engagement, fostering a dynamic and engaged community.

Beyond financial incentives, DTVc holders gain crucial governance participation rights, allowing them to vote on proposals that shape the future of the DelNorte ecosystem. This includes influencing platform features, rules, and community-driven initiatives. DTVc tokens also offer access to exclusive services, such as priority access to government documents and premium offerings for both public and private sector interactions. Furthermore, token holders can use DTVc as collateral for loans, participate in crowdfunding campaigns, and invest in projects within the platform, providing a comprehensive suite of financial services and investment opportunities.

As governments continue to embrace blockchain for data security and transparency, DelNorte is poised to lead the way in revolutionizing public sector operations. With an emphasis on decentralization, data ownership, and trust, DelNorte is reshaping the future of government data management. DelNorte's mission goes beyond profitability; the company is committed to fostering financial inclusion, empowering public institutions, and developing tools that address global governance challenges. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and sustainability, DelNorte aims to create a long-lasting, positive impact across both emerging and developed markets, ensuring that its solutions benefit communities worldwide and drive meaningful change in government data management and public sector operations.

About DelNorte

DelNorte is an AI and blockchain-driven platform revolutionizing government data management, focusing on transparency, efficiency, and decentralized systems. Their innovative solutions, including the Municipal Property Management Standard and patent-pending CRM, are already empowering governments and citizens alike with secure, transparent, and accessible public data.

Core Team Members

Anton Glotser - Founder, CEO

linkedin.com/in/aglotser

Deni Dudaev - Partner, CMO

Ken Silverman - CTO

Contact:

Deni Dudaev

