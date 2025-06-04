Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Annual General Meeting Held


2025-06-04 08:46:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting in Mowi ASA was held on 4 June and all items proposed on the agenda were adopted.

An office translation of the minutes from the AGM is attached.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Mowi ASA - AGM minutes 2025vF

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

