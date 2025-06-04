Innovations In Imaging, Such As AI-Enhanced Retinal & Fundus Camera Systems Are Booming Along With Revenue Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The Retinal and Fundis Camera market has shown growth in the recent years and is expected to continue for years to come. Fundus cameras are sophisticated instruments utilized in ophthalmology for capturing detailed images of the retina. They employ a specialized optical design akin to an indirect ophthalmoscope , with the angle of view being a key parameter defining their functionality... Fundus photography enables physicians to meticulously examine retinal changes over time, facilitating collaboration among colleagues and enhancing patient care. A recent report from Precedence Research said:“The fundus cameras market experiences growth driven by the evolving landscape of imaging technologies, particularly in diagnosing age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Traditionally, fundus photography with film-based cameras, preferably through pharmacologically dilated pupils, has been pivotal in documenting AMD severity. The emergence of high-resolution digital cameras presents new opportunities in the market. Comparisons among different imaging systems, including nonstereoscopic color retinal images taken with digital cameras through dark-adapted and dilated pupils, as well as stereoscopic images captured with standard film cameras, highlight the expanding applications of fundus cameras. Such comparisons underscore the need for versatile imaging solutions to accommodate diverse clinical scenarios, thus fueling the growth in the fundus cameras market.” Active healthcare/tech companies active in the markets include:(OTCQB: AVAI),(NASDAQ: OTLK),(NASDAQ: EYEN),(NYSE: BLCO),(NASDAQ: BMEA).

Precedence Research continued:“The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into fundus cameras presents a significant opportunity for market growth. AI algorithms demonstrate high accuracy in detecting diseases like diabetic retinopathy (DR), offering improved diagnostic capabilities. Furthermore, machine learning algorithms utilizing preoperative fundus photography alongside other data parameters have shown promise in identifying at-risk eyes for postoperative complications after refractive surgery. Deep learning algorithms applied to fundus photographs have been successful in predicting cerebral white matter hyperintensity in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans and detecting DR with remarkable precision. Studies exploring AI's role in correlating fundus photos, optical coherence tomography (OCT), and external eye photography with systemic diseases exhibit promising results. Particularly, AI-driven screening for DR holds significant potential. These advancements highlight the prospective role of AI-integrated fundus imaging in screening, diagnosing, and managing various retinal diseases, thus creating substantial opportunities for growth in the fundus cameras market.” The report added:“The global fundus cameras market size accounted for USD $676.46 Million in 2025 and is forecasted to hit around USD $943.12 Million by 2034, representing a CAGR of 3.80% from 2025 to 2034.”

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and Partner, Ainnova, Finalizing Automated Retinal Camera Prototype Ahead of Full-Scale Development - Avant Technologies, Inc. (“Avant” or the“Company”) and its JV partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the Company is in the final stages of prototyping its proprietary automated retinal camera. Ainnova's new device will offer users a low cost, easier to use camera that captures images automatically and then uploads those images to the Company's Vision AI software platform, which then produces a“risk report” in mere seconds.

Vinicio Vargas, Chief Executive Officer at Ainnova and member of the Board of Directors of the joint venture company, Ai-nova Acquisition Corp., said,“The cost of a fundus camera has always been a barrier to entry into in this market, so our low-cost camera, which is a fraction of the cost of currently available cameras on the market, should allow us to not only enter the market, but to capture a large share of the market.

“Another significant advantage will be that our camera will be seamlessly packaged together with our Vision AI platform, allowing us to refer more patients in less time and accurately to medical specialists. Also, one of our objectives is to integrate other technologies to this preventive screening, expanding the scope from only diabetic patients to patients who have other risk factors and want to prevent other diseases from a more complete approach.”

Vision AI is a powerful cutting-edge, AI-driven platform that can quickly and accurately detect the early markers of a host of diseases by applying AI models to examine imaging data from the eye to expedite earlier detection and allow patients to better manage their disease. The diseases that Vision AI can detect, include diabetic retinopathy, other retinopathies, such as glaucoma, macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and other anomalies, as well as other diseases that do not require retinal images, and instead, use other datapoints that Ainnova has integrated into the software like the detection of cardiovascular disease (CVD), type 2 diabetes, liver fibrosis, and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Currently, Ainnova's Vision AI software works well with any fundus camera on the market; however, Ainnova and Avant are aiming for exclusivity by developing a lower-cost, easier to use camera.

Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova, will develop the retinal cameras as part of the joint venture and licensing deal to facilitate the development of Ainnova's technology portfolio. AAC owns the global licensing rights to develop, maintain, and market Ainnova's technology portfolio. CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at:

In other developments and happenings in the biotech market recently include:

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases, recently announced that LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab gamma) is now commercially available in Germany and the UK for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab gamma) is the first and only authorized ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating wet AMD in adults in the European Union and UK.

“We are excited to have launched LYTENAVATM (bevacizumab gamma) for patients with wet AMD in Germany and the UK. I would like to extend sincere gratitude to the Outlook team and our partners for their commitment and dedication that helped to get us to this major milestone. Going forward, we remain laser focused on ensuring success in Germany and the UK as well as preparing for additional launches across the region later this year and throughout 2026,” commented Jedd Comiskey, Senior Vice President, Head of Europe at Outlook Therapeutics.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company developing the proprietary Optejet® topical ophthalmic medication dispensing platform, recently provided updates on its potential merger with Betaliq and the ongoing development of its novel Optejet user filled device (UFD), and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Negotiations continue towards a binding merger agreement with Betaliq, a clinical-stage private pharmaceutical company focused on glaucoma with access to Eyesol®, a non-aqueous technology that may address many of the needs of these patients. We have agreed to extend the binding exclusivity period set forth in the Letter of Intent until June 7, 2025, to allow more time to complete and execute the anticipated merger agreement.

Progress in the development of the Optejet user-filled device (UFD) continues and remains on track to file for U.S. regulatory approval in September of this year. An approval would provide for potential multiple commercial opportunities either directly with consumers or through eye care practitioner offices as well as potential and existing license partners, including Arctic Vision in China and Korea.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, recently announced the U.S. launch of LUMIFY Preservative Free redness reliever eye drops, the first and only preservative-free over-the-counter eye drops with low-dose brimonidine tartrate 0.025% that relieve redness of the eye due to minor eye irritations.

"Consumers often say how amazed they are at the difference our original LUMIFY makes to their eyes, with over 50,000 five-star reviews as proof," said John Ferris, president, Consumer, Bausch + Lomb. "LUMIFY Preservative Free brings that same fast-acting formula to those with sensitive eyes - delivering a visibly brighter, whiter look in just 60 seconds."

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMEA), recently announced that preliminary clinical data from the Phase I COVALENT-103 trial of BMF-500 in adults with acute leukemia (AL) were selected for a poster presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2025 Congress, taking place June 12–15 in Milan, Italy.

The presentation will highlight emerging safety, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD), and clinical activity of BMF-500, a covalent FLT3 inhibitor, in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) AL, including those with FLT3 mutations (FLT3m) who have previously received FLT3 inhibitors such as gilteritinib (gilt).

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at , we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates:

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News:

Follow us on Linkedin:

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Avant Technologies, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: ... - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group