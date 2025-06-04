Recycled Plastic Market Growth Trends, Forecast, And Industry Demand 2025 Datam Intelligence

Recycled Plastic Market

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Recycled Plastic Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological innovations, stringent environmental regulations, and increasing consumer demand for sustainable products. According to recent industry reports, the market is projected to reach USD 95.5 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2024 to 2031.Market Overview:Recycled plastics are derived from post-consumer and post-industrial plastic waste, processed through mechanical or chemical recycling methods to produce new plastic products. This process not only reduces the environmental impact of plastic waste but also conserves natural resources by decreasing the need for virgin plastic production.Download Sample Report Here:Market Drivers and Opportunities:Several factors are contributing to the growth of the recycled plastics market:Technological Advancements: Innovations in recycling technologies, such as enzymatic recycling and pyrolysis, are enhancing the efficiency and scalability of plastic recycling processes. For instance, Carbios has developed an enzyme capable of breaking down PET plastics into their monomers, facilitating the production of high-quality recycled materials.Regulatory Support: Governments worldwide are implementing policies to promote plastic recycling. The European Union's €800-per-ton tax on non-recycled plastic packaging has incentivized the use of recycled materials, leading to a 25% increase in demand.Consumer Demand: Increasing awareness among consumers about environmental issues has led to a surge in demand for products made from recycled plastics, particularly in packaging, automotive, and construction industries.Market Segmentation:By TypePost Consumer RecyclateIndustrial Recyclate.By Plastic TypePolyethylenePolyethylene TerephthalatePolypropylenePolyvinyl ChloridePolystyreneOthers.By SourceBottlesFilmsFoamsFibersOthers.By ProcessMechanicalChemicalsOthers.By End-UserBuilding & ConstructionPackagingElectrical & ElectronicsTextilesAutomotiveOthers.By RegionNorth AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Regional Market Share:The Asia Pacific region dominates the global recycled plastics market, holding over 60% of the market share. This is attributed to the region's large manufacturing base, robust recycling infrastructure, and supportive government policies.Key Market Players:Covetsro AGREMONDIS SE & Co. KGBiffaStericycleRepublic Services, Inc.WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C.VeoliaShell International B.V.Waste ConnectionsCLEAN HARBORS, INC.Recent Developments:United StatesExxonMobil's Expansion: In November 2024, ExxonMobil announced a $200 million investment to expand its plastic recycling operations in Texas, aiming to process up to 1 billion pounds of plastic waste annually by 2027.Carbios' Enzymatic Recycling Facility: In 2023, Carbios opened its first industrial-scale enzymatic recycling facility in France, marking a significant step toward the commercialization of enzymatic recycling technologies.JapanIn November 2024, Japan launched a consortium aimed at developing a market for recycled plastics in automotive applications, aligning with the European Union's End-of-Life Vehicles Directive.In April 2024, Asahi Kasei Corporation and Microwave Chemical Co., Ltd. launched a cooperative demonstration project to commercialize a chemical recycling method for Polyamide 66 that use microwave technology.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now:Conclusion:The Global Recycled Plastic Market is on a robust growth trajectory, fueled by technological innovations, supportive regulatory frameworks, and increasing consumer demand for sustainable products. As companies and governments continue to invest in recycling technologies and infrastructure, the market is poised to play a pivotal role in the transition toward a circular economy.Related Reports:Ceramide MarketPlywood Adhesives Market

