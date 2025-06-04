Heavy Truck Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

Heavy Truck Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Heavy Truck Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's latest report provides key insights into market drivers, trends, and offers regional analysis, as well as market sizing and forecasts through 2034

The heavy truck market has demonstrated notable ascendancy in recent times. As per the projections introduced in the report, this sector is anticipated to experience an escalation from $232.34 billion in 2024 to $245.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%. This growth in the historic period can be linked to a variety of factors including industrialization and economic growth, infrastructure development, regulatory changes in safety standards, world wars and military demands, as well as global trade expansion.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Heavy Truck Market Size ?

The report predicts a propulsive expansion of the heavy trucks market over the upcoming years. It is set to escalate to a whopping $300.97 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.2%. This forecasted growth can be ascribed to electrification advancements, regulatory pressures on emissions, autonomous trucking evolution, digitalization and fleet management solutions, the rise of last-mile delivery demands.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Heavy Truck Market?

Regulations on vehicle emissions are government mandates that determine the maximum permissible levels of pollutants and greenhouse gases that vehicles can unleash into the environment. As these regulations become increasingly stringent, manufacturers are forced to develop eco-friendly and compliant models, and end-users are urged to replace older trucks. This leads to a surge in demand for new, sustainable heavy trucks that comply with emissions standards, align with sustainability goals, and reduce carbon footprints.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Heavy Truck Market Landscape?

Significant companies operating in the heavy trucks market include giants like Volkswagen AG, Kamaz Inc., China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co. Ltd., Daimler Truck AG, Traton SE, and Volvo Group. These leading players are investing heavily in electric truck development as a strategic move to gain a competitive edge in the market. Electric truck development entails the design, engineering, and manufacturing of trucks powered by electricity, typically through battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Emerging Trends In The Heavy Truck Market ?

Predominant trends during this period include the emergence of electric heavy trucks, the development of autonomous trucking technology, the proliferation of telematics and connectivity, adoption of alternative fuels, and the implementation of advanced safety features. In particular, the escalating regulations on vehicle emissions are anticipated to dynamically drive the growth of the heavy trucks' market forward.

How Is the Global Heavy Truck Market Segmented?

A detailed analysis of the market unravels its segmentation by:

1 Type: Class 5, Class 6, Class 7, Class 8

2 Fuel: Diesel, Natural Gas, Hybrid Electric, Gasoline

3 Application: Construction And Mining, Freight And Logistics, Other Applications

Subsegments by class are also provided.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Heavy Truck Market?

As for the geographical dispersion, North America was the preeminent region in the heavy trucks market in 2024. Asia-Pacific trailed behind as the second most significant region in terms of the heavy trucks market share.

Browse More Similar Reports -

General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2025



Motor Vehicles Global Market Report 2025



Specialized Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.