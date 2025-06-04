Undertake Efforts To Reduce Losses During Disasters To Mitigate People's Problems: CM Fadnavis Tells Officials

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked the administration to make efforts to reduce the loss of lives and property as well as the damage to infrastructure during disasters. Speaking at the meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, CM Fadnavis directed that quality work should be done towards disaster management to ensure ordinary people do not suffer the effects of disasters.

At the same time, the disaster management fund should be spent on mitigation work, the CM said while instructing that the fund should be used for repairing roads, dams and power lines damaged after the rains.

CM Fadnavis said that the flood line should not be recognised as a mere mark, but care should be taken to ensure that there is no encroachment within that line.

“For accuracy, satellite mapping should be done while conducting the survey. Modern technology should be used more and more in disaster management. The work of laying underground power lines, erosion control embankments, dams, construction of multipurpose cyclone shelters, preventive measures in landslide-prone areas and power outages being undertaken under Konkan Disaster Mitigation should be carried out expeditiously,” he added.

He instructed that 'Aapda Mitras' (volunteers) should be given necessary training and their database should be created. He said that while facing every disaster, the experience of previous situations should be kept in mind and implemented accordingly through accurate planning.

After conducting a comprehensive study regarding the disaster, disaster management kits should be made available to the Gram Panchayats.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said:“To increase the carrying capacity of rivers, it is necessary to clean the rivers and remove silt and debris from them. The Water Resources Department should give priority to this work."

Meanwhile, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil said that approval has been given to distribute a fund of Rs 49 crore to all Divisional Commissioners for immediate financial assistance to the disaster victims for the repair and reconstruction of houses damaged due to natural disasters.

He also said that a government decision has been issued in this regard. Jadhav-Patil said that after the Panchnama of the houses damaged in the natural disaster is done and the proposals are received, it takes a long time to distribute the relief to the affected people. In order to provide immediate relief to these disaster victims, the government has taken this decision to provide funds for financial assistance as per the rates of the State Disaster Response Fund.

The Minister hoped that it would help in the early repair and reconstruction of houses damaged in natural disasters.