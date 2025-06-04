Türkiye-EU "Positive Agenda" Yields Tangible Results

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Trade Ministry announced Wednesday that the strengthening "Positive Agenda" with the European Union is yielding tangible results, as reflected in surging trade volumes between the two sides.



In a key meeting held during the OECD Ministerial Council in Paris, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat sat down with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic to explore recent shifts in global commerce and the evolving opportunities for Türkiye-EU cooperation under the Customs Union framework, the ministry said in a statement.



The talks covered a wide range of topics—including pressing issues in bilateral trade, business sector expectations, and ongoing challenges related to the EU’s Schengen visa procedures.



As part of ongoing efforts to deepen economic ties, the two sides agreed to convene the second High-Level Trade Dialogue meeting on July 1, 2025, in Ankara. This session will involve both business leaders and civil society representatives to address bilateral trade matters in depth and present actionable proposals for collaboration and solutions.



The institutionalized “Trade Dialogue” mechanism—now operating at the ministerial level—was another focal point of discussion.



Officials underscored the urgent need for synchronized efforts between Türkiye and the EU in light of global economic instability, rising protectionism, and the broader climate of uncertainty.

Both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing deeper economic integration.



Notable strides have been taken over the past two years in dismantling mutual trade barriers between Türkiye and the EU, the ministry said, noting that “many positive steps” have been taken toward modernizing the Customs Union.



The statement also referenced the renewed momentum following a December meeting in Ankara between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which set a shared strategic direction for boosting trade and economic dialogue.



Thanks to robust Customs Union integration, Türkiye-EU trade has surged by 55% over the past five years, reaching $220 billion by the end of 2024. In the first five months of 2025 alone, the EU accounted for 43.5% of Türkiye’s total exports.

