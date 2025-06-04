403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Young TikTok star gets killed by stalker
(MENAFN) Authorities in Pakistan have detained a 22-year-old man who admitted to the killing of 17-year-old TikTok personality Sana Yousaf, as reported by police.
Investigators suspect that Umar Hayat took Ms. Yousaf’s life at her residence in Islamabad on Monday. Officials believe the motive behind the murder was her rejection of what they described as his "offers of friendship," and that he had made numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact her prior to the incident.
According to police, Hayat allegedly entered Ms. Yousaf’s home, fired two gunshots, seized her phone, and then escaped.
Speaking about the tragedy, Ms. Yousaf’s father, Syed Yousaf Hassan, said she was his only daughter and described her as "very brave." Her family has since come together in Chitral to lay her to rest.
Mr. Hassan stated that his daughter had never mentioned Hayat or indicated that she felt threatened by him.
He added that Ms. Yousaf’s aunt was present when the suspect forced his way inside, and that he also threatened her life before making his getaway.
Ms. Yousaf succumbed to her injuries before she could be taken to the hospital.
Law enforcement described the killing as “brutal” and noted that it sparked “a wave of concern” throughout the country. They emphasized that they were under “immense” pressure to identify and capture the perpetrator.
Investigators conducted extensive searches in both Islamabad and Punjab province and reviewed footage from 113 CCTV cameras.
Police have since located the suspected firearm used in the crime as well as Ms. Yousaf’s mobile phone.
Investigators suspect that Umar Hayat took Ms. Yousaf’s life at her residence in Islamabad on Monday. Officials believe the motive behind the murder was her rejection of what they described as his "offers of friendship," and that he had made numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact her prior to the incident.
According to police, Hayat allegedly entered Ms. Yousaf’s home, fired two gunshots, seized her phone, and then escaped.
Speaking about the tragedy, Ms. Yousaf’s father, Syed Yousaf Hassan, said she was his only daughter and described her as "very brave." Her family has since come together in Chitral to lay her to rest.
Mr. Hassan stated that his daughter had never mentioned Hayat or indicated that she felt threatened by him.
He added that Ms. Yousaf’s aunt was present when the suspect forced his way inside, and that he also threatened her life before making his getaway.
Ms. Yousaf succumbed to her injuries before she could be taken to the hospital.
Law enforcement described the killing as “brutal” and noted that it sparked “a wave of concern” throughout the country. They emphasized that they were under “immense” pressure to identify and capture the perpetrator.
Investigators conducted extensive searches in both Islamabad and Punjab province and reviewed footage from 113 CCTV cameras.
Police have since located the suspected firearm used in the crime as well as Ms. Yousaf’s mobile phone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment