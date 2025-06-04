403
Türkiye’s Inflation Strategy Shows Results
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s stringent monetary strategy is beginning to yield positive outcomes in its battle with inflation, according to an OECD chief economist.
In an interview with a news agency, Alvaro Pereira emphasized the necessity of continuing both fiscal and monetary measures to ensure ongoing progress.
Pereira projected that the nation's average annual inflation rate will hover around 30 percent this year and decrease to approximately 18.5 percent in the following year.
These figures come from the preliminary OECD Economic Outlook released on Tuesday.
“Inflation usually has a huge impact on people and on their real incomes, and so, bringing down inflation has to continue to be a top priority for Türkiye, and we think that the policy is working,” Pereira stated.
He underscored that it is crucial for both fiscal and monetary strategies to proceed consistently in order to sustain momentum against inflation.
He acknowledged that major economic transformations typically "take a while for things to change in a dramatic way” and noted that inflation—especially within the service sector—is more persistent than in goods.
As a result, the slow pace of change is to be expected. Pereira remarked, “It’s not surprising that the process takes a bit longer than has been anticipated first, but we think that maintaining the policy is absolutely essential on political developments.”
Highlighting the importance of cohesive policy action, he added, “Right now, the most important thing is that, in terms of fiscal and monetary policies, the way, the movement will have to be in the same direction, independently but together.”
According to the OECD’s latest assessment, Türkiye’s public budget shortfall is predicted to decrease to 3 percent of GDP next year.
This is attributed primarily to stronger revenue collection, despite a projected drop in capital expenditure.
On external trade issues, Pereira said the U.S. tariffs that disrupted global commerce are unlikely to significantly affect Türkiye’s economy.
However, he stressed the importance of reaching a mutual understanding with the U.S. to ease trade limitations, describing it as vital to strengthening bilateral trade ties.
