South Korea’s New President Announces Cabinet Appointments
(MENAFN) South Korea’s freshly elected President Lee Jae-myung announced his first Cabinet nomination on Wednesday by appointing his chief campaign advisor Kim Min-seok as prime minister.
This decision came just hours after Lee took his oath of office.
At 61 years old, Lee secured a decisive win in Tuesday’s early presidential election, garnering 49.42 percent of the votes—over 17 million ballots cast.
This election marked the highest voter turnout in nearly three decades, reaching 79.4 percent.
The snap election was triggered by the impeachment of the previous President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faced removal after an unsuccessful attempt to declare martial law last December.
The outgoing Cabinet, under the leadership of interim President Lee Joo-ho, has tendered its resignation following the transition.
Premier Kim brings extensive experience as a four-term legislator, a strategic thinker, and an advocate for democracy.
In his first official act, Lee established an "emergency economic inspection task force" as part of his agenda to stimulate the economy and generate employment opportunities while serving as the head of the Democratic Party.
Alongside Kim, Lee appointed former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok as director of the National Intelligence Service, seasoned diplomat Wi Sung-lac as national security advisor, and Kang Hoon-sik, a three-term Democratic Party lawmaker, as his chief of staff.
Wi Sung-lac is recognized as a specialist in matters relating to Russia and North Korea.
A former human rights attorney, Lee campaigned on restoring communication and “co-prosperity” with North Korea, aiming to secure lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
He also committed to tackling South Korea’s economic issues, including slow growth and trade disputes, notably with the United States concerning proposed tariffs.
