Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH SCOTT HELD INSURANCE AGENCY, INC. IN CALIFORNIA


2025-06-04 08:16:40
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Scott Held Insurance Agency, Inc. (Scott Held Insurance Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Carlsbad, California, Scott Held Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance to clients in the region.

President Scott Held and the Scott Held Insurance Agency team will join Hub Southern California & Utah.

"We're excited to join Hub, a partnership that marks an exciting new chapter for our agency," said Held. "We'll better serve our clients by expanding access to more insurance carriers and leveraging Hub's advanced technology. Our trusted service and commitment to the community will remain unchanged for years to come."

Scott Held Insurance Agency will be referred to as Scott Held Insurance Agency, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities
 Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub .

About Hub International
 Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 19,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:
Media: Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312-279-4848
[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN04062025003732001241ID1109635937

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search