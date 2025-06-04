HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH SCOTT HELD INSURANCE AGENCY, INC. IN CALIFORNIA
CHICAGO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Scott Held Insurance Agency, Inc. (Scott Held Insurance Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Located in Carlsbad, California, Scott Held Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance to clients in the region.
President Scott Held and the Scott Held Insurance Agency team will join Hub Southern California & Utah.
"We're excited to join Hub, a partnership that marks an exciting new chapter for our agency," said Held. "We'll better serve our clients by expanding access to more insurance carriers and leveraging Hub's advanced technology. Our trusted service and commitment to the community will remain unchanged for years to come."
Scott Held Insurance Agency will be referred to as Scott Held Insurance Agency, a Hub International company.
About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub .
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 19,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .
