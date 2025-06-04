PEET's CONTINUES RAISING THE BAR THIS SUMMER WITH SPARKLING DRINKS, TROPICAL MOCKTAILS, AND SAVORY BITES



Sparkling Peach Matcha: A vibrant blend of Mighty Leaf® Matcha, peach juice, club soda, and a splash of chilled Off the Grid Medium Roast coffee. Sparkling Peach Chill Brew: A crisp, coffee-centric refresher made with smooth Off the Grid Medium Roast coffee, peach juice, and club soda.

New Mocktail Bar Menu Additions: Peet's is unveiling a fresh lineup of mocktails, where the classics are reimagined for sunny days and laid-back nights-all without the alcohol.



Baridi Mule : Baridi Cold Brew mixes with Owen's Ginger Beer and mint-lime for a zesty, coffee-spiked twist on the traditional Moscow Mule.

Peet's On the Beach : Mighty Leaf® black tea, pineapple juice, and peach are layered throughout this bright and fruity island refresher. Hula Brew : Pineapple juice and orgeat syrup are topped with Baridi Cold Brew for a smooth, energizing island-inspired sip.

"Peet's beverage menu stays on-trend with the growing zero-proof preferences of younger consumers," said Kristina Roach, Senior Director Omni-Channel Brand Marketing. "These refreshing beverages, inspired by cocktail classics, are crafted to enjoy the flavors of summer-perfect for midday pick-me-up, food pairings, and social gatherings."

NEW! Crispy, Cheesy Pleasers: Peet's is also debuting hearty food options to complete the Summer Menu.



Bacon Cheddar Brioche: A premium breakfast favorite made with crispy double-smoked bacon, a homestyle egg, and sharp cheddar on a buttery brioche bun-fans of this best-seller will see and taste the upgrade. Grilled Cheese Croissant: A melty trio of cheddar, muenster, and fontina cheeses layered between buttery croissant loaf slices-classic comfort with a delicious twist.

Cold Brew with Cream Top rounds out the Summer Menu with a refreshing twist-Bold Baridi Cold Brew topped with a silky, lightly sweetened cream finish. Also available this season are the Bright Collection , celebrated for its vibrant flavor when served cold, and the Zenith Summer Blend , crafted to shine both hot and iced-offering something for every summer coffee moment.

Hot Deals for Hot Days: Peet's is kicking off the season with limited-time deals to make every visit even more rewarding.



National Best Friends Day : From June 6 through June 8, celebrate with a friend and enjoy a buy one, get one 50% off deal on sparkling and mocktail bar drinks. Summer Combo Deal : From June 23 through July 7 , enjoy a medium Baridi Cold Brew, a hot sandwich, and chips or popcorn for just $10 .

Peet's Summer Menu is available now for a limited time in Coffeebars and on the Peetnik Rewards app . Starting today, all customers can also enjoy non-dairy milk options at no extra charge-an invitation to explore plant-based customizations, whether for dietary needs or a flavor adventure.

About Peet's Coffee

Peet's is Coffee for Coffee People. Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 465 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S., China and the Middle East. Peet's Coffee is verified as responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on X , Instagram and Faceboo .

