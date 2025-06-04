Electrosoft Hires Govcon HR Strategist Kimberly Esparza As VP Of Human Resources

VP to advance HR as a key pillar of business leadership and growth

RESTON, Va., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc. , a rapidly growing cybersecurity and IT solutions firm, today announced that it has hired Kimberly Esparza as vice president of human resources to lead the company's HR and talent strategy. Esparza brings more than two decades of federal contracting HR experience building scalable HR infrastructures, supporting workforce expansion, and fostering high-performance workplaces during periods of rapid growth.

"As we expand our capabilities to support mission-critical government programs, attracting and retaining top talent is essential," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta , CEO of Electrosoft. "Kimberly brings the kind of strategic leadership we need. Her impressive experience building agile, high-performing teams during times of transformation will help us strengthen our workforce and ensure we scale with purpose and efficiency."

Esparza will oversee all aspects of human capital including talent acquisition, performance management, employee relations, compensation and benefits. As a member of the executive leadership team, she will spearhead initiatives that enhance employee engagement, retention and professional development, while ensuring alignment with business objectives and company values.

Prior to joining Electrosoft, Esparza held HR leadership roles at federal government contracting firms, where she earned a reputation for designing and implementing talent programs that support employee engagement, professional development and leadership growth.

"There is an incredible team here and I'm delighted to join Electrosoft at this pivotal time," said Esparza. "I'm inspired by the opportunities before us - and ready to support the company's mission and momentum."

Esparza holds a master's in human resources management from the University of Phoenix, a bachelor's in communication from George Mason University, and maintains SHRM-CP and PHR certifications.

About Electrosoft

Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports federal civilian and defense organizations in advancing cyber resilience, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches that improve operational efficiency and security. With a focus on innovation and excellence, the award-winning company is recognized for its expertise, top workplace and leadership excellence. Electrosoft is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. .

