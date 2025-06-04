ROBERT E. JONES JOINS CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Jones is a well-known leader in food systems policy and thought leadership circles across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Previously, he served as vice president of Global Public Affairs for Mosa Meat-a Netherlands-based TIME magazine "Top 10 Startup," and as president of Cellular Agriculture Europe, a Brussels (BE)-based industry association representing small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and multinationals, like Nestlé, in front of the European Commission and Parliament.

"I am delighted to welcome Robert to the CIA's leadership team," said CIA President Michiel Bakker. "His proven track record in the fields of sustainability, health and wellbeing, and technology and innovation is ideally suited to reinforcing and augmenting the college's nearly 80-year legacy of leadership."

Prior to moving to Europe, he acquired more than 20 years of high-level experience in public policy, government affairs, and partnership roles-including as an appointee in both Democratic and Republican administrations, advising the U.S. Secretary of Commerce on sustainable seafood issues. This sparked his passion for food systems change and brought him to the CIA, where he completed the Accelerated Culinary Arts Program at the CIA at Greystone in 2020.

"I'm truly excited to return to the CIA in this new capacity," Jones said. "There is already a great foundation to build upon, and my past experiences have given me an understanding of the breadth of issues and challenges impacting not just our food system, but also the future of food, the hospitality workforce, and public and planetary health. There are so many opportunities ahead, and I can't wait to dive in."

Jones holds a Master of Science in Social Business & Entrepreneurship from the London School of Economics, as well as a Master of Arts in Political Management from George Washington University. He has 10 years' experience as an adjunct professor of Political Science with St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, and has been a formal advisor to many prominent organizations, including Food for Climate League, the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee, European Institute of Innovation and Technology's (EIT) Protein Diversification Think Tank, as well as an agri-food mentor for the 100x Impact Accelerator. Robert is a native of Corpus Christi, Texas, and outside of work, can be found experimenting in the kitchen, fly fishing, or on the family cattle ranch in Texas.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of nearly 55,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit .

