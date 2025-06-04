CAROLINAS AGC Members Honored For Positive Community Impact Efforts
CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is excited to announce the winners of the 2025 CAGC Community Impact Awards program . The CAGC Community Impact Awards honor member companies that are making significant contributions to their communities through their time, actions, talents, dedication, and resources. Honorees serve as role models for compassion and service, and they strive to make their community and the communities throughout North Carolina and South Carolina better places to live and work. The 31 CAGC Community Impact Award recipients will be honored at the Carolinas AGC Summer Summit to be held in Hilton Head in July.
Visit CAGC's website ( ) for photos and information on the winners' individualized efforts.
Community Impact programs are recognized by:
the size and scope of the community program/project and how it may be considered going above and beyond the call of duty;
the organization that benefitted from the program/project;
the impact of the program/project and how it has made a lasting or meaningful contribution or impact on their community.
The 2025 winning Carolinas AGC member firms include:
Agua Source LLC
Barnhill Contracting Company
Blythe Construction, Inc.
Bordeaux Construction Company
Branch Group
Civil Works Contracting LLC
Crowder Constructors
Crumpler Plastic Pipe
Daniels & Daniels Construction Company, Inc.
Edison Foard Construction
Elliott Davis LLC
Fred Smith Company
Harper General Contractors
Hood Construction
Kiewit Infrastructure South Co.
King Asphalt
KWest Group
Martin Marietta
Mashburn Construction
Messer Construction Co.
New Atlantic Contracting
PivIT Strategy
Reeves Construction Company
Rogers Group
S.T. Wooten Corporation
Shook Construction
Sunrock Industries
United Infrastructure Group, Inc.
Wayne Brothers
WB Moore
Wright Brothers Construction
Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of AGC of America and ARTBA . Visit us at , , Facebook , YouTube , X , and LinkedIn . Learn about CAGC membership here .
Media Contact: Lori McGovern, [email protected]
