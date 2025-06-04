CAROLINAS AGC Members Honored For Positive Community Impact Efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is excited to announce the winners of the 2025 CAGC Community Impact Awards program . The CAGC Community Impact Awards honor member companies that are making significant contributions to their communities through their time, actions, talents, dedication, and resources. Honorees serve as role models for compassion and service, and they strive to make their community and the communities throughout North Carolina and South Carolina better places to live and work. The 31 CAGC Community Impact Award recipients will be honored at the Carolinas AGC Summer Summit to be held in Hilton Head in July.

Community Impact programs are recognized by:



the size and scope of the community program/project and how it may be considered going above and beyond the call of duty;

the organization that benefitted from the program/project; the impact of the program/project and how it has made a lasting or meaningful contribution or impact on their community.

Agua Source LLC

Barnhill Contracting Company

Blythe Construction, Inc.

Bordeaux Construction Company

Branch Group

Civil Works Contracting LLC

Crowder Constructors

Crumpler Plastic Pipe

Daniels & Daniels Construction Company, Inc.

Edison Foard Construction

Elliott Davis LLC

Fred Smith Company

Harper General Contractors

Hood Construction

Kiewit Infrastructure South Co.

King Asphalt

KWest Group

Martin Marietta

Mashburn Construction

Messer Construction Co.

New Atlantic Contracting

PivIT Strategy

Reeves Construction Company

Rogers Group

S.T. Wooten Corporation

Shook Construction

Sunrock Industries

United Infrastructure Group, Inc.

Wayne Brothers

WB Moore

Wright Brothers Construction

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of AGC of America and ARTBA . Visit us at , , Facebook , YouTube , X , and LinkedIn . Learn about CAGC membership here .

Media Contact: Lori McGovern, [email protected]

