Powerhouse Strengthens Core Leadership Portfolio With Dual Strategic Appointments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a development pipeline spanning more than 24 million square feet and 6.1 GW across six U.S. markets, PowerHouse continues to invest in leadership that can drive both speed to power and construction of data centers for hyperscale users across its portfolio.

Adametz and Chaudhry are a part of the PowerHouse team, with combined expertise adding to our industry leading This collaborative leadership structure reflects a deliberate strategy that supports PowerHouse's model of delivering shovel-ready campuses that are engineered for hyperscale growth and sustained operational value.

"John and Vardahn bring a deep understanding of what it takes to not just build, but operate world-class data center campuses at scale," said Doug Fleit, Co-founder and CEO of PowerHouse Data Centers. "They know how to manage complexity, execute with discipline and most importantly-deliver value to our clients. This kind of experience matters when you're in an industry as fast pace and demanding as build-to-suite hyperscale data centers."

A Leadership Model Built for Scale and Stability

Adametz brings more than 30 years of global, hands-on experience leading complex infrastructure projects with speed and precision. At Meta, he demonstrated his expertise in managing large-scale developments by leading partner strategy for leased capacity and design execution on multi-gigawatt campuses. Additionally, Adametz's 32-year tenure in the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps, where he led $8 billion annually in critical infrastructure planning, design, construction, and operations, highlights his ability to deliver high-impact projects in complex environments.

At PowerHouse, Adametz will lead the daily development and construction operations. By focusing on scalable, resilient project delivery for Richmond-based projects as well as PowerHouse's broader portfolio, he will enhance the company's ability to meet the demands of hyperscale clients while ensuring long-term operational performance.

Chaudhry's strong background in digital infrastructure investment and asset strategy positions PowerHouse to adapt and grow in a dynamic market. As Vice President of Investments at JBG SMITH, he managed an $85 million digital infrastructure and venture capital investment portfolio, including the establishment of a first-of-its-kind last-mile platform of fiber, data centers, small cell and spectrum assets-demonstrating his ability to develop new and flexible transaction structures, while executing strategic builds and acquisitions to drive long-term value. With earlier consulting experience at Accenture, he applies a data-driven, operational, and technical lens to meeting the evolving needs of hyperscalers.

Chaudhry brings a unique perspective to PowerHouse, where he manages the entire lifecycle of the company's data center assets, from acquisition to implementation, working closely with partners and customers to deliver consistent, high-performing results. His strategic approach ensures PowerHouse not only meets current client needs but also stays ahead of emerging trends in cloud and AI infrastructure.

A National Platform Backed by Expertise

Together, Adametz and Chaudhry are key drivers of PowerHouse's commitment to building client-focused, sustainable and value-driven infrastructure solutions. Their combined skillset is instrumental to the company's innovation and competitive strategy.

Both leaders will coordinate across regions and departments to ensure seamless execution and performance. Their partnership reflects PowerHouse's broader strategy: pair development precision with long-term asset value to deliver the kind of capacity hyperscalers rely on.

Backed by AREP's oversubscribed $309 million Fund IV, PowerHouse is actively advancing large-scale, power-first campuses in Virginia, Kentucky and beyond-designed specifically for the AI and cloud workloads shaping tomorrow's infrastructure.

About PowerHouse Data Centers

PowerHouse Data Centers, fully owned and operated by American Real Estate Partners (AREP), is a pioneering developer and owner of next-generation data centers, providing sophisticated real estate solutions for hyperscalers that meet their market, data, utility, and space demands. Founded in 2021 with a primary focus on Northern Virginia, the world's largest data center market, PowerHouse has strategically expanded into key markets across the United States. Today, PowerHouse is an established leader in world-class data center development with 86 data centers underway or in planning, representing more than 24 million square feet and 6.1 GW in six major markets.

PowerHouse owns its land sites, offering flexible next-generation data center models, with unparalleled speed-to-market. As disruptors setting new industry standards, PowerHouse leverages proven leadership, technical expertise, and strategic partnerships to drive innovation. Drawing from valuable real estate and industry relationships, PowerHouse adeptly identifies and transforms land sites, delivering state-of-the-art BTS, powered shell, and full turnkey deployments at scale. PowerHouse's full suite of development services integrates asset strategy, fast-track approvals, infrastructure, on-site power procurement, and sustainable building practices into every project.

