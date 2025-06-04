ZKH Launches Taicang Smart Manufacturing Base, Setting New Standard In Industrial Product R&D And Production Integration

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKH Group Limited ("ZKH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZKH ), a leading maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") procurement service platform in China, today announced the official commissioning of its state-of-the-art smart manufacturing base in Taicang. This facility marks a significant milestone in the Company's strategic effort to integrate R&D and production for industrial products.

Covering 30,000 square meters, the Taicang manufacturing hub is poised to substantially bolster ZKH's product R&D capabilities through a combination of proprietary and collaborative innovation. The facility will play a crucial role in expanding the Company's intellectual property portfolio, driving the growth of its private label products, which grew approximately 40% year over year and contributed over 8% of total GMV in the first quarter of 2025.

A key feature of the new facility is a CNAS-accredited (China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment) industrial product testing laboratory. The facility ensures rigorous quality assurance and caters to the rising demand for high-quality, reliable industrial supplies. Designed for rapid transition from research to market, the center optimizes product design, testing, and small-batch production, enabling ZKH to respond swiftly to evolving customer needs and technological advancements. Additionally, this development signifies a strategic step forward in strengthening industry ecosystems and supply chain capabilities through collaborative innovation with strategic partners.

Mr. Eric Long Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZKH, stated, "Our new Taicang Smart Manufacturing Base enhances ZKH's capabilities in product development and comprehensive supply chain management. By integrating R&D, testing, and production, we are transforming traditional manufacturing and collaborating closely with our partners to deliver innovative, competitive solutions. These initiatives will accelerate industrial digital transformation and contribute to regional economic vitality."

About ZKH Group Limited

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH ) is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China, underpinned by robust supply chain capabilities and dedicated to serving customers globally through a product-led, agentic AI-driven approach. Through its primary online platforms, the ZKH platform and the GBB platform, along with innovative technology and extensive industry expertise, the Company provides bespoke MRO procurement solutions to a diverse and loyal customer base. These solutions encompass hyper-personalized product curation from a comprehensive selection of quality products at competitive prices. Additionally, the Company ensures timely and reliable product delivery through professional fulfillment services. By focusing on reducing procurement costs and addressing management efficiency challenges, ZKH is transforming the opaque MRO procurement process and empowering all stakeholders across the value chain.

For more information, please visit: .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aim," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue," and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and ZKH's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. ZKH may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press release and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ZKH's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: ZKH's mission, goals and strategies; ZKH's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected changes in its revenues, expenses or expenditures; the expected growth of the MRO procurement service industry in China and globally; changes in customer or product mix; ZKH's expectations regarding the prospects of its business model and the demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; ZKH's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, and service providers on its platform; competition in the Company's industry; government policies and regulations relating to ZKH's industry; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; the outcome of any current and future legal or administrative proceedings; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZKH's filings with the SEC. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and ZKH undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

