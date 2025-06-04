ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased By 37,000 Jobs In May Annual Pay Was Up 4.5%

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained anonymized and aggregated payroll data to provide a representative picture of the private-sector labor market. The report details the current month's total private employment change, and weekly job data from the previous month. Because the underlying ADP payroll databases are continuously updated, the report provides a high-frequency, near real-time measure of U.S. employment. This measure reflects the number of employees on ADP client payrolls (Payroll Employment) to provide a richer understanding of the labor market. As of January 2025, ADP's Pay Insights measure captures nearly 14.8 million individual pay change observations each month, up from nearly 10 million when it launched.

"After a strong start to the year, hiring is losing momentum," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Pay growth, however, was little changed in May, holding at robust levels for both job-stayers and job-changers."

JOBS REPORT

Private employers added 37,000 jobs in May

The pace of hiring in May reached its lowest level since March 2023.

Change in U.S. Private Employment : 37,000

Change by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing: - 2,000



Natural resources/mining -5,000

Construction 6,000 Manufacturing -3,000

- Service-providing: 36,000



Trade/transportation/utilities -4,000

Information 8,000

Financial activities 20,000

Professional/business services -17,000

Education/health services -13,000

Leisure/hospitality 38,000 Other services 4,000

Change by U.S. Regions

- Northeast: -19,000



New England -16,000 Middle Atlantic -3,000

- Midwest: 20,000



East North Central 23,000 West North Central -3,000

- South: -5,000



South Atlantic 20,000

East South Central 19,000 West South Central -44,000

- West: 37,000



Mountain 35,000 Pacific 2,000

Change by Establishment Size

- Small establishments: -13,000



1-19 employees -6,000 20-49 employees -7,000

- Medium establishments: 49,000



50-249 employees 51,000 250-499 employees -2,000

- Large establishments: -3,000

500+ employees -3,000

PAY INSIGHTS

Pay gains were little changed in May

Year-over-year pay growth for job-stayers was little changed in May, at 4.5 percent. Pay for job-changers rose 7 percent, unchanged from April's revised figure.

Median Change in Annual Pay (ADP matched person sample)

- Job-Stayers 4.5%

- Job-Changers 7 .0%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing:



Natural resources/mining 4.5%

Construction 4.6% Manufacturing 4.6%

- Service-providing:



Trade/transportation/utilities 4.2%

Information 4.2%

Financial activities 5.2%

Professional/business services 4.2%

Education/health services 4.6%

Leisure/hospitality 4.8% Other services 4.3%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size

- Small firms:



1-19 employees 2.6% 20-49 employees 4.1%

- Medium firms:



50-249 employees 4.8% 250-499 employees 4.9%

- Large firms:

500+ employees 4.8%

