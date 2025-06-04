ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased By 37,000 Jobs In May Annual Pay Was Up 4.5%
"After a strong start to the year, hiring is losing momentum," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Pay growth, however, was little changed in May, holding at robust levels for both job-stayers and job-changers."
May 2025 Report Highlights *
View the ADP National Employment Report and interactive charts at .
JOBS REPORT
Private employers added 37,000 jobs in May
The pace of hiring in May reached its lowest level since March 2023.
Change in U.S. Private Employment : 37,000
Change by Industry Sector
- Goods-producing: - 2,000
-
Natural resources/mining -5,000
Construction 6,000
Manufacturing -3,000
- Service-providing: 36,000
-
Trade/transportation/utilities -4,000
Information 8,000
Financial activities 20,000
Professional/business services -17,000
Education/health services -13,000
Leisure/hospitality 38,000
Other services 4,000
Change by U.S. Regions
- Northeast: -19,000
-
New England -16,000
Middle Atlantic -3,000
- Midwest: 20,000
-
East North Central 23,000
West North Central -3,000
- South: -5,000
-
South Atlantic 20,000
East South Central 19,000
West South Central -44,000
- West: 37,000
-
Mountain 35,000
Pacific 2,000
Change by Establishment Size
- Small establishments: -13,000
-
1-19 employees -6,000
20-49 employees -7,000
- Medium establishments: 49,000
-
50-249 employees 51,000
250-499 employees -2,000
- Large establishments: -3,000
-
500+ employees -3,000
PAY INSIGHTS
Pay gains were little changed in May
Year-over-year pay growth for job-stayers was little changed in May, at 4.5 percent. Pay for job-changers rose 7 percent, unchanged from April's revised figure.
Median Change in Annual Pay (ADP matched person sample)
- Job-Stayers 4.5%
- Job-Changers 7 .0%
Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry Sector
- Goods-producing:
-
Natural resources/mining 4.5%
Construction 4.6%
Manufacturing 4.6%
- Service-providing:
-
Trade/transportation/utilities 4.2%
Information 4.2%
Financial activities 5.2%
Professional/business services 4.2%
Education/health services 4.6%
Leisure/hospitality 4.8%
Other services 4.3%
Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size
- Small firms:
-
1-19 employees 2.6%
20-49 employees 4.1%
- Medium firms:
-
50-249 employees 4.8%
250-499 employees 4.9%
- Large firms:
-
500+ employees 4.8%
To see Pay Insights by U.S. State, Gender, and Age for Job-Stayers, visit here .
* Sum of components may not equal total due to rounding.
The April total number of jobs added was revised from 62,000 to 60,000. The historical data file and weekly data for the previous month are available at .
To subscribe to monthly email alerts or obtain additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including employment and pay data, interactive charts, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit .
The June 2025 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on July 2, 2025.
