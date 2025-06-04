Meto Launches To Tackle The Metabolic Health Crisis With Insurance-First, Provider-Powered Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Meto is excited to announce the launch of its Metabolic health platform that offers personalized care for obesity, hormonal health, and metabolic health – all in one place.



While digital health companies have made strides in creating innovative solutions for metabolic healthcare, fragmentation in care delivery and limited insurance coverage have hindered widespread access to quality metabolic health services. Despite numerous entrants in the space, the metabolic health crisis persists.



Meto addresses these barriers head-on with its insurance-first care model, following successful precedents set in other healthcare domains. Instead of building another consumer-only wellness solution, Meto is focused on simplifying access and empowering providers to deliver life-changing care, using a model that puts insurance, outcomes, and long-term relationships at the center.



Meto connects patients to specialized providers – doctors, specialists, dietitians, coaches, and wellness experts trained in metabolic, longevity care, and hormonal health, and gives them tools to manage their care from one seamless system. Patients can book appointments with Meto obesity specialists online , order labs and prescriptions, access telehealth, and receive ongoing support, all covered by insurance where possible.



“The fundamental issue in metabolic health isn't a lack of effective interventions; it's that these interventions aren't reaching the majority of patients who need them,” explains Dr. Daniel Uba, Chief Medical Officer at Meto.“When patients have to pay out-of-pocket for preventive metabolic care, we immediately exclude vast segments of the population who could benefit most from these interventions. Without addressing this structural barrier, we'll continue seeing disparities in outcomes regardless of how advanced our treatments become. An insurance-first approach is essential for equitable healthcare access.”



Meto's platform distinguishes itself by empowering providers while simultaneously simplifying patient access to expert Metabolic health, longevity and obesity insights . The comprehensive system offers practitioners tools for patient acquisition, billing, telemedicine, and EMR tailored for metabolic health management. This provider-focused model drives better patient outcomes and creates more sustainable care.



The insurance-first model that Meto champions has demonstrated remarkable success in other healthcare sectors, from mental health to nutrition. Its application to metabolic health represents a timely opportunity: payers are increasingly aligning incentives around prevention, outcomes, and chronic condition management.



Early feedback from healthcare providers using the Meto platform has been overwhelmingly positive. Practitioners report increased efficiency in patient management, reduced administrative burden, and most importantly, improved patient outcomes. One endocrinologist noted a 40% improvement in patient adherence to treatment plans since implementing Meto's coordinated care approach.



Dr Jossy Onwude, CEO and a repeat digital health entrepreneur, believes that timing is crucial for Meto's introduction to the market. The company has identified a critical inflection point where insurance companies are increasingly recognizing the long-term cost benefits of preventive metabolic care. Onwude sees this shift as an opportunity to scale solutions that address root causes rather than symptoms of metabolic disorders.



The Meto team emphasizes that this is not just another health platform or app. It's a structural reimagining of how metabolic care is delivered, one that works within the insurance system to ensure that high-quality care reaches the people who need it most, not just those who can afford to pay out-of-pocket for targeted medication such as Semaglutide for weight loss or Zepbound treatment online



With metabolic conditions contributing significantly to healthcare costs nationwide, Meto's approach promises benefits that extend beyond individual patients to impact healthcare economics at large. The company is positioned to demonstrate that preventive, accessible metabolic care isn't just good medicine, it's good business for the entire healthcare ecosystem.



