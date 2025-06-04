Mizuho Americas Hires Nick Setyan As Managing Director And Senior Equity Research Analyst Covering The Restaurant Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Nick Setyan as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst covering the Restaurant sector. Based in Los Angeles, Setyan reports to the Head of Americas Equity Research, Bill Featherston.

Setyan has 15 years of experience in the restaurant sector. He most recently served as Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst covering the Restaurant sector at Wedbush Securities where he spent his entire career holding various positions with increasing responsibility.

"Nick is one of the top analysts in a dynamic sector drawing increasing interest from investors and issuers," said Featherston. "His deep industry knowledge and relationships across executive management, franchisees, and owners will be a great asset to Mizuho's growing research department."

Setyan holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and government from Cornell University and was a Bretschneider Fellow at Pembroke College, University of Oxford.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is one of the largest financial institutions in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2024. Mizuho's 65,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 850 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) that provides a full spectrum of client-driven solutions across strategic advisory, capital markets, corporate banking, and fixed income and equities sales & trading to corporate, government, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho enhanced its M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 4,000 professionals. For more information visit .

