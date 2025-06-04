Larry Brinker Jr. To Speak On Community Stage At Summit Detroit: Building A Better America Through Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Larry Brinker Jr. to Address Summit Detroit on Innovation in Construction and the Future of America

DETROIT , MI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Larry Brinker Jr ., CEO of Brinker Group, will speak on the Community Stage at Summit in Detroit on Saturday, June 7, from 2:15 PM to 2:45 PM, delivering a session titled“Blueprint for a New America: Power of Technology and Prefabrication.” The event, known for convening trailblazers across industries, offers a powerful platform for Brinker to share how construction innovation is building stronger cities-and a stronger America.A proud Detroiter and second-generation builder, Larry Brinker Jr. has played a key role in reshaping the city's skyline. Under his leadership, the Brinker family of companies has delivered some of Detroit's most impactful construction projects, including Ford's Michigan Central Station, the Pistons Performance Center, Little Caesars Arena, and Wayne State University's Mike Ilitch School of Business. These landmark builds have helped breathe new life into neighborhoods and reenergize the city's economic engine.“Detroit is proof that cities can rise again through innovation, collaboration, and reinvestment,” said Brinker.“The work we do is about more than buildings. It is about creating opportunity, legacy, and a blueprint for urban rebirth.”Brinker's session will explore how technology and prefabrication are advancing construction in ways that support equity, speed, and sustainability in communities that need it most.The summit features voices from across industries, with Brinker's talk offering essential insights on infrastructure as a catalyst for inclusive growth.For more information about the event and to attend Larry Brinker Jr.'s session, visit

