Screen Engine Welcomes Rachel Krauss Weise

Rachel Krauss Weise joins leading research and strategy firm, Screen Engine

Screen Engine, a leading global research and market strategy firm, welcomes Rachel Krauss Weise, SVP of New Business Development and Strategic Market Solutions.

- Robert Levin, President and Chief Operating OfficerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Screen Engine /ASI, a leading global research and market strategy firm, welcomes Rachel Krauss Weise as Senior Vice President of New Business Development and Strategic Market Solutions.With over 20 years of experience, Rachel will focus on the company's initiative to expand its reach into consumer brands, hospitality, retail and other sectors while continuing to provide research-based solutions to clients within the media and entertainment industry.Before joining Screen Engine/ASI , Rachel held leadership positions at MarketCast, Kantar, Bastion, Vault AI, and Paramount, where she developed strategic solutions for major brands including Walt Disney Studios, Coca-Cola, United Airlines, and Marriott International."Rachel's diverse background makes her ideal for this role," said Robert Levin, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Her expertise will help us provide data-driven insights to clients both within and outside the media and entertainment landscape."About Screen Engine/ASI:Screen Engine/ASI is a premier research and data analytics firm that delivers custom solutions to brands across entertainment, media, gaming, technology, consumer goods, and other industries. The company specializes in audience intelligence, content testing, brand strategy, and marketing optimization.# # #

Kari Campano

Screen Engine

+1 203-223-0756

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.