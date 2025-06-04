New Research Report - The Future Of AI In Home Care
Today there are many more initiatives and new possibilities for addressing multiple aspects of both private duty home care and home health operations, including assistance with recruiting and onboarding workers, using data to create and update care-related documents, and introducing AI agents that can be assigned to complete specific tasks. As current industry leaders note, AI tech is playing a role in care oversight and enabling the creating of hybrid models – an increasingly likely combination of in-person care supplemented with AI.
This report draws insights from experts across home care, home health care, plus software and device providers, and healthcare sectors to examine how AI is currently being used and suggest what lies ahead within the next five years.
The report can be found at this link:
