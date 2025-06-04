New Research Report - The Future Of AI In Home Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) What's Now and What's Next

- Rob Blatt,founder, envoyatHomePORT SAINT LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The home care industry is facing a crisis. Driven by demographic shifts, longer life expectancy, and rising rates of chronic illness and cognitive decline, the demand for in-home personal care and home health care is surging. This will accelerate as the baby boomers age into their later years – in January, the oldest of the 76 million baby boomers will turn 80. At the same time, the care industries will face a critical shortage of all categories of care delivery, with millions of additional workers needed over the next decade. Against this backdrop, AI technology has emerged to help older adults in multiple ways. In a 2023 report, The Future of AI and Older Adults, AI was already able to produce insights about a person's health needs and offer a chatbot to help with post-hospital care. In a subsequent 2023 report, AI and the Future of Care Work, it was apparent that AI could help generate an appropriate care plan and that an 'AI Caregiver' role was emerging to supplement in-person care delivery. In the 2024 report, The Future of AI in Senior Living and Care, AI was being used to analyze hospital discharge information to compare patient needs to nursing home capacity.Today there are many more initiatives and new possibilities for addressing multiple aspects of both private duty home care and home health operations, including assistance with recruiting and onboarding workers, using data to create and update care-related documents, and introducing AI agents that can be assigned to complete specific tasks. As current industry leaders note, AI tech is playing a role in care oversight and enabling the creating of hybrid models – an increasingly likely combination of in-person care supplemented with AI.This report draws insights from experts across home care, home health care, plus software and device providers, and healthcare sectors to examine how AI is currently being used and suggest what lies ahead within the next five years.The report can be found at this link:

