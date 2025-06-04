Celebrate Eid With Exclusive HONOR Hajj Promotion & Savings Up To SAR 1400

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Discover Exceptional Savings on HONOR Smartphones, Tablets & More

Riyadh, KSA .06.2025 This Eid, HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company is making it more special by offering exclusive discounts of up to SAR 1400 on a wide selection of smartphones, tablets and more. Customers can also enjoy free gifts include Earbuds, Customized Case, Magic Pencil & more making it the perfect time to experience cutting-edge technology at unbeatable value.

Whether you're upgrading your device, surprising a loved one with the perfect gift, or enhancing your digital experience, HONOR's Eid promotion makes it all possible. The exclusive Eid offers are available till 15th June 2025, providing the perfect opportunity to upgrade your device or gift someone special with incredible deals.

Customers can take advantage of these offers and purchase their new devices through the HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Stores, or from leading retailers including Jarir Bookstore, Extra, STC, Lulu, Noon, and Amazon.

The Exceptional HONOR Magic V3 AI Foldable Phone:

The HONOR Magic V3 is a breakthrough in foldable smartphones, offering a sleek and lightweight design that sets it apart. With a stunning display, powerful performance, and smart AI features, it takes your smartphone experience to the next level. This device redefines foldable technology, combining an ultra-thin design with advanced features for a smoother and more intuitive user experience.

HONOR Magic V3 comes with SAR 1400 off so customer can get it for SAR 5499 instead of SAR 6899.

HONOR Magic7 Pro, That's AI, Simply Magic:

The HONOR Magic7 Pro is packed with advanced AI capabilities that redefine mobile photography, elevate display quality, and deliver powerful hardware performance. It offers a smart, personalized user experience with features like Magic Portal, seamlessly integrating AI into everyday interactions.

It also marks an industry-first as the world's first commercial device to feature on-device AI Deepfake Detection. This groundbreaking technology uses sophisticated algorithms to detect manipulated content by analyzing pixel, helping protect users from deepfake scams during video calls.

HONOR Magic 7 Pro comes at a price of SAR 3799 with SAR 200 off. Upon purchase, customers will get free HONOR Clip Earbuds

The All-New HONOR 400 Series:

The all-new HONOR 400 Series, including HONOR 400 and HONOR 400 Pro, is designed to deliver an exceptional AI photography experience, powerful creative editing tools, outstanding performance, and remarkable durability.

Equipped with a groundbreaking 200MP AI camera, the versatile AI Creative Editor, and a robust 6000mAh battery, the HONOR 400 Series showcases all-around prowess in performance and design.

The Pro version takes it a step further with 100W HONOR SuperCharge for rapid power delivery. Both models are built for durability with Water and Dust Resistance, while the Pro version offers enhanced protection with IP68 and IP69 ratings for superior resilience.

Furthermore, the HONOR 400 Series features a stunning 5000nit Ultra Bright Display, ensuring crystal-clear visibility even in direct sunlight, providing an exceptional viewing experience.

HONOR 400 comes at a price starting from SAR 1499. Upon purchase, users will get free gifts worth SAR 568 including Customized Phone Protective Cover and HONOR Care+ Service including 180 Days Replacement Without Repair, 1 Year Screen insurance, and 1 Year Back Cover insurance & more.

HONOR 400 Pro comes at a price of SAR 2699 with free HONOR Clip Earbuds, Customized Case Upon purchase, users will get free gifts worth SAR 1267 including HONOR Clip Earbuds, Customized Phone Protective Cover and HONOR Care+ Service including 180 Days Replacement Without Repair, 1 Year Screen insurance, and 1 Year Back Cover insurance & more.

HONOR MagicPad 2:

This tablet is built with professionals in mind, not just for entertainment, but for performance. With a stunning 144Hz 3K AMOLED display, powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, long-lasting 10050mAh battery, and smart AI features, it's more than a tablet - it's a complete business tool.

HONOR is offering the MagicPad 2 with an impressive 33% discount, allowing customers to save SAR 1000 - now available for SAR 1999 instead of SAR 2999. To add even more value, every purchase includes free MagicPad 2 Keyboard and Magic Pencil when they get it through HONOR Online Store making it a complete productivity package right out of the box.

HONOR Pad 9:

HONOR Pad 9 delivers unrivalled experience in a sleek and compact design. Boasting an impressive 12.1-inch 2.5K Ultra Clear Display, 8 Surround Speakers, 8GB + 256GB Massive Storage, the HONOR Pad 9 pushes industry benchmarks to help users get the best experience ever.

HONOR Pad 9 is now available with a SAR 500 discount, bringing the price down to just SAR 999 instead of SAR 1499.

Customers purchasing through the HONOR Online Store will also receive free Pad 9 Keyboard, delivering exceptional value in one smart package.