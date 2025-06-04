Ghana's Minerals Commission Showcases Drone Technology At Mining In Motion 2025

The Minerals Commission of Ghana – the body responsible for the regulation and management of the country's mineral resources – is utilizing drone technology to address illegal mining. This innovative solution not only enables the government to combat illegal processes, but supports mining operations through geological tracking and oversight.

At the Mining in Motion 2025 summit – taking place this week in Accra - Dr. Sylvester Akpah, Lead Consultant at the Minerals Commission, showcased how the drones provide real-time aerial surveillance of mining concessions and mineral-rich areas, enabling authorities to detect and respond to illegal operations.

“There is a need for us to support the government's agenda to ensure mining is done legally and sustainably, through the aerial imagery we obtain from drones,” Akpah said.

He explained that artificial intelligence (AI) is integrated into the system to analyze drone footage and pinpoint the exact coordinates of suspected illegal mining activities.

“With AI, we can determine whether a site is legal or illegal. Once that's confirmed, security agencies can be deployed to take appropriate action,” he said.

Beyond identifying unauthorized mining, the technology also allows for tracking of excavators, providing insights into ownership, operational legality and the movement of mined minerals. This enhances regulatory oversight and transparency in the mineral value chain.

Data collected by the drones is integrated into the Minerals Commission of Ghana's internal systems, where it is analyzed by trained local data analysts. According to Akpah, the data acquisition and processing contributes to local skills development and supports Ghana's broader digitalization efforts in the mining sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.