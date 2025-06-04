'Freedom Is Subject To Restriction': Allahabad HC Raps Rahul Gandhi For 'Chinese Soldiers Beating Up Indian Army' Remark
The Allahabad High Court dismissed Rahul Gandhi's plea challenging a summons issued by a Lucknow court in a defamation case concerning his alleged derogatory remarks against the Indian Army during the 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alok Verma had directed Gandhi to appear for hearing on March 24 in the defamation case filed against him. Challenging this, Rahul had moved the high court.Derogatory and defamatory remark, says complainant
The complaint was filed by retired Border Roads Organisation Director Uday Shankar Srivastava, whose rank is equivalent to an Army Colonel.
He claimed that Rahul Gandhi's statements on 16 December 2022, alleging that“Chinese soldiers are beating up Indian Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh”, were derogatory and defamatory towards the Indian armed forces.
Rejecting Rahul Gandhi's argument that the complainant was not an Army officer and that he had not defamed him personally, the Allahabad High Court noted that under Section 199(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, a person other than the direct victim can be considered an“aggrieved person” if affected by the offence.
Since Srivastava expressed deep respect for the Army and was personally hurt by the remarks, he qualified to file the complaint.
The Allahabad High Court said,“The trial Court has rightly arrived at the decision to summon the applicant to face trial for the offence under Section 500 IPC after taking into consideration all the relevant facts and circumstances of the case and after satisfying himself that a prima facie case for trial of the applicant is made out,” as reported by Bar and Bench.
The court further clarified that, at this preliminary stage, it was unnecessary to examine the merits of the competing claims, as that responsibility lies with the trial court. Consequently, the plea was dismissed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment