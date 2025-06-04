Stampede-Like Situation Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru 10 Injured, 1 Critical
10 people were injured, and one is critical after a Stampede-like situation outside the Chinnaswamy stadium.Also Read | Watch: Bengaluru crowd goes crazy as RCB return home after
According to the agency report, RCB fans had gathered outside the stadium in large numbers to catch a glimpse of this season's IPL final winners when the situation went out of control. This led to police involvement, and the video also showed them hitting people with sticks and causing a stampede-like situation on Wednesday.
“We request all fans to follow guidelines set by police and other authorities, so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully,” said RCB in its post on X ahead of the fan engagement programme.Also Read | RCB's IPL 2025: End of an 18-year wait - tracing RCB's journey to glory Bengaluru Rains
Karnataka's State Cricket Association also arranged a special felicitation ceremony for all RCB players on Wednesday. The city is witnessing rainfall, as the state police struggle to manage the crowds since Tuesday night, as people celebrate the IPL final win.
The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, received the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team at the airport, reported the news agency PTI.RCB's IPL Win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL 2025 finals against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, 3 June 2025. The team gave PBKS a target of 191 runs, and the rivals managed to make only 184 runs from the second innings with the loss of seven wickets.
RCB won the neck-to-neck final match against PBKS by a margin of 6 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment