Delhi News: Commercial Building Collapses In The Sector 7 Area Of ​​Rohini

2025-06-04 08:11:22
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A commercial building has collapsed in the Sector 7 area of Rohini, Delhi. Fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene to carry out rescue and relief operations.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been informed about the incident, according to the Delhi Fire Service. Further details are awaited as emergency teams continue their efforts at the site.

More details awaited

