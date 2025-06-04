GXCA Launches Survey To Shape Future Events And Activities
The short survey, which is now live online, asks for input on a range of potential events, from educational workshops and fitness classes to social gatherings and family-friendly activities.
"Whether you're looking for arts and crafts sessions, fitness options, or cultural events, we'd like to hear from you. Our community centre exists to serve the needs of local residents." said Marcia Bell, chair of trustees at GXCA. "By gathering feedback directly from the people who use or would use the centre, we will tailor our programming to reflect the diverse interests of our community. We encourage everyone to take a few minutes to fill out the survey and help us create a vibrant, inclusive space that truly meets the needs of all.”
“Gerrard's Cross is the envy of many towns with this facility, but we need more people to discover all the things we have going on – from meetings and clubs to social events, wedding and birthday parties. As a town we're very fortunate to have such a centre, but for our long-term future we need to attract more locals with a wider range of activities."
The new management team at GXCA has already started a monthly Repair Café, and reinvigorated the onsite café. The recent fundraising 'Bingo & Bubble Night' hosted by actor Robert Lindsay attracted over 120 players. An Open Mic Night is planned for 20th June.
The survey is available at Have Your Say – Help Shape What Happens at Gerrards Cross Community Association (GXCA) and takes just a few minutes to complete. All responses will be reviewed to help guide the programming and event planning for the next 12 months. The results will also be shared with the community to demonstrate how their feedback is shaping the future of the centre.
About GXCA
GXCA is a charity dedicated to supporting lifelong learning and community engagement, offering a wide range of exercise and adult education courses, plus cultural and social events throughout the year.
For more details about GXCA, or to volunteer, attend or join please visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment