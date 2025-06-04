The Forgotten Festival That Brought Kashmiri Daughters Home

A Kashmiri mother cooks food for her daughter. Photo Courtesy: Umer Asif.

By Bashir Ahmad Dar

In the serene corners of south Kashmir, where bean plants stretch into the summer sun, there used to be a tradition known only to those who lived it. It didn't call for crowds, loud prayers, or colourful flags. It wasn't listed on calendars. Still, it mattered deeply. They called it Kraaw.

Unlike other Kashmiri festivals celebrated in mosques or village squares, Kraaw lived inside homes. It belonged to daughters, especially those who had married and moved away. And it always came with the beans.

Sometime in the middle of summer, when the beans in the kitchen gardens grew fat and ready for picking, a father, brother, or uncle would take on a gentle task. He would knock on the door of his daughter's in-laws and ask, with respect and warmth, if she could come home. Not for long, just for a meal, a visit, a moment to return.

It wasn't just about the food, though food was part of it. On the chosen evening, fresh beans were picked, chopped, and cooked slowly with a home-raised chicken. The smell filled the house. It was simple, but special.

The daughter would arrive at dusk, children in tow, pockets stuffed with sweets, roasted peanuts, and candies. The nieces and nephews would rush to her, hands outstretched, eyes wide. The welcome wasn't loud, but it was full. The house, often hushed through the week, came alive with her laughter, her stories, the sudden giggles of children running across the courtyard.

Later that night, the family sat close. Mothers, aunts, and sisters leaned in. The talk shifted from small to serious - from a neighbour's wedding to a cousin's illness to the delicate balance of married life. The older women reminded the daughters, in soft voices, to carry grace in their new homes. To be patient. To protect the peace they had helped build.

The daughters listened. Some spoke. Others nodded. There was tea, and often more laughter. And when the night grew cold, the daughter gathered her children, hugged everyone tightly, and stepped back into the life she now lived.

No announcements were made. No photos were taken. But something real had happened. A bridge was mended. A bond was fed.

In Kashmir, hospitality isn't just a practice. It's part of the land, something that even trees and stones seem to understand. Poet Brij Narayan Chakbast once wrote,“Zarra zarra hai mere Kashmir ka mehmaan-nawaaz, Raston ke pathron ne de diya paani mujhe.” Every speck of my Kashmir welcomes guests; even the roadside stones have offered me water.

Kraaw was a piece of that spirit. A daughter, though married, was never seen as lost to her family. Her identity hadn't shrunk. It had only stretched. Her place in her parents' home remained, waiting for her return, silent but strong.

Today, in most parts of the valley, the tradition is nearly gone. People remember it, but few practice it. Some young women have never even heard of it. In the rush of modern life, Kraaw has slipped through the cracks.

Still, the memory lingers in stories passed over tea, in the soft eyes of a grandmother remembering the days her own daughter came home with her children, and in the faint hope that, maybe, one summer evening, the bean plants will bloom, and a door will open again.

Traditions like Kraaw aren't just about nostalgia. They show us what we value, what we once believed worth protecting. They ask us to slow down and remember. And they remind us that even the smallest rituals - a bowl of beans, a daughter's return - can carry the deepest meaning.

It may be gone now, but it isn't too late. Kraaw can still come home.

The author is a teacher and can be reached at [email protected]