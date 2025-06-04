Al Falah Veterinary Clinic Expands Care And Rescue Support, Rehoming 200+ Street Cats Across The UAE And Beyond
Dubai, United Arab Emirates Jun 2, 2025 (Issuewire ) - Al Falah Veterinary Clinic Expands UAE Operations, Supports Animal Rescuers, and Earns National Recognition
Al Falah Veterinary Clinic, a trusted leader in animal healthcare across the UAE, has announced a major expansion in its operations, including new medical technology, added services, and deeper involvement in animal welfare efforts. With multiple facility upgrades and growing recognition, the clinic continues its mission of delivering high-quality, accessible veterinary care.
Certified & Accredited Care
Al Falah Veterinary Clinic is fully certified and licensed by Dubai Municipality and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (formerly the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries), ensuring compliance with the highest national veterinary standards.
Growth & Innovation
The clinic recently added advanced medical equipment, including a PCR diagnostic machine , state-of-the-art ultrasound , and digital X-ray systems, to enhance its diagnostic capabilities. A wider range of veterinary medicines is also now available to support more complex treatment plans.
New team members, including Turkish veterinarian Dr. Gamze Yilmazer , bring international experience and a compassionate approach to care. Meanwhile, the main branch has been expanded , and the Mina branch is undergoing full renovation to increase capacity and service comfort.
The newly renovated pet grooming division is now fully operational, offering cats, dogs, and small pets professional care in a safe and hygienic environment.
Updated Website & Online Experience
Al Falah Veterinary Clinic has recently redesigned its website to offer a more user-friendly and informative experience for pet owners. Visitors can now easily access information about services, book appointments, and connect with the clinic's growing community online at
Recognized Among Dubai's Best Veterinary Clinics
Al Falah Veterinary Clinic's work has earned wide industry recognition in 2025:
Ranked #1 veterinary clinic in Dubai by Bayut
Ranked #2 in Dubai by Forbes Global Properties
Included among the top five clinics by Sotheby's International Realty, MyPawland, and Property Finder
Supporting the UAE Rescue Community
Committed to giving back, the clinic offers special pricing and medical support to animal rescuers throughout the UAE. In just the first half of 2025, over 200 rescued street cats were treated and successfully rehomed through partnerships with rescuers and NGOs.
"Our success is a reflection of our team's dedication and our clients' trust," said Dr. Halit Rikabi , Founder and Medical Director at Al Falah Veterinary Clinic. "We're proud to support the UAE's animal welfare community and to be recognized as a leading provider of veterinary care."
"Our vision has always been to provide the highest standard of care to every animal that comes through our doors -- whether they're a beloved family pet or a rescued stray," added Dr. Ahmad Younes , Senior Veterinarian and operations manager at the clinic.
Community Praise
The clinic's commitment to urgent care has earned high praise.
"Dr Ahmed is a saint. He took in a rescued parakeet who was on the brink of death when no other 'emergency' vets would (and I called 8). He works exceptionally hard and cares deeply about his pet patients. And he won't break your bank," said Kristel O'Sullivan , UAE resident and animal welfare advocate.
Expanding Presence
With growing digital engagement on Instagram and Facebook , Al Falah Veterinary Clinic is building a vibrant pet-loving community online and offline. The clinic proudly operates under the guiding mission:
"Best vet near me - Al Falah Vet Clinic."
About Al Falah Veterinary Clinic
Al Falah Veterinary Clinic delivers full-spectrum veterinary services including check-ups, vaccinations, surgery, diagnostics, grooming, dermatology, dental care, pet relocation, and senior pet care. Certified by Dubai Municipality and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the clinic operates across multiple branches with a multilingual team dedicated to improving animal health in the region.
