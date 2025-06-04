Military Metals Announces Access Agreement At West Gore Past Producing Antimony Mine, Nova Scotia
"The Premier of Nova Scotia, Mr. Houston has been actively promoting the province as a hub for critical mineral development. His public message has been very direct, aiming to attract investment and position Nova Scotia as a reliable and sustainable source of these materials. His provincial government has lifted bans and streamlined regulations to encourage mining and resource development, at a much-needed time," stated Scott Eldridge, CEO of Military Metals.
"Critical minerals, especially antimony continue to capture the headlines with supply disruptions now becoming a normal theme. Western countries are pressed to find domestic solutions to take control of the supply of antimony as traditional sources are no longer available and stockpiles are non-existent. We are excited to commence exploration activities at the past producing West Gore Antimony Project. The Project has a significant history, as one of Canada's largest antimony producers during WWI. The mine ceased production, when its then final shipment of antimony concentrate headed for the UK was sunk by a U-boat. The historical ore body remains open along strike and open at depth within a now consolidated land package with potential for further discoveries. Post-production diamond drilling has identified high-grade antimony and gold and requires further follow up with an opportunity to establish the mineral resource potential."
Exploration Plans
- Compilation and review of all historical records High resolution drone magnetic survey Delineation of drill targets
(1) Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report: May 25, 2021 by Battery Elements Corp
All historical data have been compiled and are undergoing detailed review. The Company's 2025 field program is scheduled to include a high-resolution drone-based aeromagnetic survey the results of which will assist in the delineation of drill targets to test for additional mineralized zones associated with the historical West Gore antimony mine. The West Gore project lies in the Meguma gold camp and consists of a past-producing underground mine and stockpiles of antimony and gold mineralized material which are yet to be quantified or qualified. Mineralization occurs as stibnite, native antimony, aurostibnite, and antimony-gold alloys and oxides. Aside from minor exploration work in the 1960s and the 1980s, the West Gore system remains essentially unexplored.
Historical accounts detail that mining at West Gore was suspended during the first world war when a ship load of antimony ore enroute to Wales for processing was torpedoed and sunk. The loss of this revenue bankrupted the mining company and operations were suspended.
The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, VP of Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Military Metals Corp.
The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS
