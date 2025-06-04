South Pacific Metals Announces Appointment Of Timo Jauristo As Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) -(TSXV: SPMC) (OTCQB: SPMEF) (FSE: 6J00) ("" or "" or the "") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Timo Jauristo as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Jauristo brings over 40 years of mining industry leadership to South Pacific Metals, with a distinguished track record spanning global exploration, project development, and corporate strategy. He formerly served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Goldcorp Inc., where he played a pivotal role in the company's international growth through strategic acquisitions and project evaluation. Prior to that, Timo held senior executive roles at Placer Dome and other major mining companies, contributing to the advancement of several world-class gold and copper projects across the Americas and Asia-Pacific. He is currently an independent director of Integra Resources Corp. and previously served as a Senior Advisor to the Investment Banking division of Canaccord Genuity Corp.'s Metals and Mining Group.

"As South Pacific Metals embarks on a pivotal exploration phase of drilling, we are fortunate to welcome Timo Jauristo as Strategic Advisor," said Michael Murphy, SPMC Executive Chair. "Timo's connections, coupled with his extensive board and advisory experience, has made him a trusted figure in the global mining community. As the Company advances toward its maiden drill program, Timo's direct involvement with our Osena and Anga Gold-Copper Projects underscores the significant untapped potential of these assets and reinforces our commitment to unlocking value in PNG's prolific Kainantu Gold Region."

Mr. Jauristo has been granted 500,000 share options of the Company in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Compensation Plan. The share options are exercisable at a price of C$0.50 per share for a period of five years from June 3, 2025 (the " Grant Date ") and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition, the share options are subject to vesting provisions, pursuant to which 1/3 of the share options vest on the Grant Date, a further 1/3 will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date, and the remaining 1/3 will vest on the two-year anniversary of the Grant Date.







Figure 1. Regional image showing location of Osena and Anga Projects

About South Pacific Metals Corp.

South Pacific Metals Corp. is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven gold and copper production corridors. With an expansive 3,100 km2 land package and four transformative gold-copper projects contiguous with major producers K92 Mining, PanAust and neighbouring Barrick/Zijin, new leadership and experienced in-country teams are prioritizing thoughtful and rigorous technical programs focused on boots-on-the-ground exploration to prioritize discovery across its portfolio projects: Anga, Osena, Kili Teke, and May River.

Immediately flanking K92 Mining's active drilling and gold producing operations to the northeast and southwest, SPMC's Anga and Osena Projects are located within the high-grade Kainantu Gold District - each having the potential to host similar-style lode-gold and porphyry copper-gold mineralization as that present within K92's tenements. Kili Teke is an advanced exploration project situated only 40 km from the world-class Porgera Gold Mine and hosts an existing Inferred Mineral Resource with multiple opportunities for expansion and further discovery. The May River Project is located adjacent to the world-renowned Frieda River copper-gold project, with historical drilling indicating potential for a significant, untapped-gold mineralized system. SPMC common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: SPMC), the OTCQB Marketplace (OTCQB: SPMEF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6J00).