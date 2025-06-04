Infinico Metals Corp. Announces Resignation Of Director

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Infinico Metals Corp. (TSXV: INFM) ("Infinico" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Douwe van Hees from the Company's Board with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

Infinico wishes to thank Mr. van Hees for his service and contribution to the Company over the past two and a half years.

About Infinico Metals Corp.

Infinico Metals Corp. is a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: INFM) focusing on the exploration for critical metals in the province of Québec. The Company has signed an option agreement on the Nicobi Project, hosting magmatic Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralization.