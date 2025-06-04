Infinico Metals Corp. Announces Resignation Of Director
Infinico wishes to thank Mr. van Hees for his service and contribution to the Company over the past two and a half years.
About Infinico Metals Corp.
Infinico Metals Corp. is a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: INFM) focusing on the exploration for critical metals in the province of Québec. The Company has signed an option agreement on the Nicobi Project, hosting magmatic Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralization.
