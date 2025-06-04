T2 Metals Reports Results From The Third Drill Program At The Sherridon VMS Project, Manitoba Includes High Grade Gold And Silver Intersection Grading 7.2 G/T Au, And 145.5 G/T Ag
|HOLE_ID
|PROSPECT
|EAST
|NORTH
|RL
|DEPTH (m)
|INCLINATION
|AZIMUTH
|SHN24021
|BOB LAKE
|371315
|6114395
|335
|500
|-50
|200
|SHN24022
|BOB LAKE
|369978
|6114699
|343
|281
|-50
|240
|SHN24023
|BARR LAKE
|367555
|6114941
|329
|178
|-45
|360
|SHN24024
|BARR LAKE
|367258
|6114841
|322
|161
|-45
|225
Figure 2: Location of Winter 2025 Drilling, Sherridon Project, Manitoba.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Table 2: Aggregate Historical Mineral Resource Estimates for Jungle, Bob, Cold and Lost Prospects (Bloom et al., 2010)
|INDICATED
|Mining Method
|Tonnes
|Copper (%)
|Zinc (%)
|Gold (g/t)
|Silver (g/t)
|Copper (M lbs)
|Zinc (M lbs)
|Gold (ozs)
|Silver (ozs)
|Open Pit
|5,317,000
|0.80
|1.23
|0.34
|7.2
|94
|144
|58,800
|1,233,400
|Underground
|1,235,800
|1.04
|1.18
|0.48
|8.2
|28
|32
|19,200
|325,300
|Total Indicated
|6,552,800
|0.85
|1.22
|0.37
|7.4
|122
|176
|78,100
|1,558,700
|INFERRED
|Open Pit
|12,240,000
|0.62
|0.77
|0.26
|5.3
|168
|208
|103,900
|2,083,400
|Underground
|3,620,000
|0.91
|1.08
|0.32
|7.4
|72
|87
|37,300
|857,700
|Total Inferred
|15,860,000
|0.68
|0.84
|0.28
|5.8
|240
|294
|141,200
|2,941,100
Notes:The Historical Resource Estimates are based upon Bloom, L., Healy, T., Giroux, G., Halo Resources Ltd. 2010, Sherridon VMS Property, Technical Report NI43-101 - November 22, 2010, which is available at Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resources are estimated at a net smelter return (NSR) cut-off of US$20 per tonne and US$45 per tonne for open pit and underground respectively. Metal prices used are US$3.00/lb copper, US$1.05/lb zinc, US$1,000/oz gold and US$15.00/oz silver. Metallurgical recovery factors assumed were 92% for copper, 83% for zinc, 65% for gold and 57% for silver. The Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade to reflect reasonable prospects for economic extraction, which were evaluated by designing a series of conceptual pit shells using the Lerchs-Grossman optimizing algorithm. Common values for operating costs and smelter terms were assumed.
Table 3: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate for Park Prospect (Ostry et al., 1998)
|INFERRED
|Mining Method
|Tonnes
|Copper (%)
|Zinc (%)
|Gold (g/t)
|Silver (g/t)
|Copper (M lbs)
|Zinc (M lbs)
|Gold (ozs)
|Silver (ozs)
|Not Recorded
|6,140,000
|0.42
|2.16
|0.14
|2.4
|59
|292
|27,600
|473,800
Notes:The Historical Resource Estimates are based upon Ostry, G., Athayde, P. and Trembath, G.D. (1998): Mineral deposits and occurrences in the Sherridon area, NTS 63N/3; Manitoba Energy and Mines, Mineral Deposit Series Report No. 17, 157 pp., which is available at Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Details of the resource estimation assumptions are not provided, with Ostry et al. (1998) referencing internal documentation supplied by Hudbay Minerals Inc. at the time of writing.
Table 4: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate for Lost Prospect (near surface portion) reported by Hudbay Minerals in 2011 (Halo, 2011)
|INDICATED
|Mining Method
|Tonnes
|Copper (%)
|Zinc (%)
|Gold (g/t)
|Silver (g/t)
|Copper (M lbs)
|Zinc (M lbs)
|Gold (ozs)
|Silver (ozs)
|Not Recorded
|410,000
|1.80
|6.10
|1.00
|20.0
|16
|55
|13,200
|263,700
|INFERRED
|Not Recorded
|70,000
|1.50
|6.20
|0.80
|16.5
|3
|10
|1,800
|37,100
Notes:CIM definitions were followed for the estimation of mineral resources. Includes drilling up to the end of 2010. Mineral resources are estimated at a ZnEq cut-off of 4% (ZnEq% equals Zn% + Cu% x 2.771 + Au g/t 1.028 + Ag g/t x 0.015) and a minimum two metre core length. Long term $US metal prices of $900/oz gold, $15.00/oz silver, $2.50/lb copper and $1.00/lb zinc were used for the estimation Specific gravity measurements were taken on a portion of the samples, where actual measurements were not available average SG values were used.
The Technical Report released on November 1st 2024 was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The author and qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) for the Technical Report is Mr. Darrell Turcotte, who reviewed the technical content of the news release and approved its dissemination.
The Company is not treating the historical estimates as current given that a Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current. The reader is cautioned that the Historical Mineral Resources should not relied upon and are included for context and to demonstrate progression of the Sherridon Project through prior discovery and resource growth. The historical estimates are not meant to be interpreted as current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates as described in sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI 43-101. The author of the Technical Report and the Company have relied on the sources cited for information on these deposits and has been unable to verify the information independently. While this information is considered reliable, it does not comply with the standards of NI 43-101 and should not be relied upon.
The Historical Mineral Resource provided in Table 3 for Lost (Halo, 2011) post-dates and supersedes that provided in Table 1 from Bloom et al. (2010). The Company is not aware of any more recent resource estimates or data that would supersede the Historical Mineral Resources, but it is recommended that the reader exercise caution and consult the original historical reports and related technical documentation for a more complete understanding of the prospect's geology, sampling, and estimation procedures. The Company will need to conduct further exploration, and there is no guarantee that the results obtained will reflect the historical estimates. In order to verify the Historical Mineral Resources to current mineral resource estimates, among other things, the Company will need to retain a qualified person to verify historical drilling and assaying methods and validate historical results, add any drilling and assaying or other pertinent geological information generated since the last estimation, and complete a resource estimate and a new technical report. Significant data compilation, drilling, sampling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the Historical Mineral Resources can be classified as current resources. There can be no assurance that any of the historical mineral resources, in whole or in part, will ever become economically viable. In addition, mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Even if classified as current mineral resources, there is no certainty as to whether further exploration will result in any inferred mineral resources being upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category.
Bloom, L., Healy, T., Giroux, G., (2010): Sherridon VMS Property, NI43-101 Technical Report prepared for Halo Resources Ltd., November, 2010. 182p.
Ostry, G., Athayde, P. and Trembath, G.D. (1998): Mineral deposits and occurrences in the Sherridon area, NTS 63N/3; Manitoba Energy and Mines, Mineral Deposit Series Report No. 17, 157 pp.
Halo (2011): Halo Update For Sherridon VMS Property, Manitoba dated April 14, 2011 issued by Halo Resources Ltd, Toronto.
Sampling Procedures and Quality Assurance (QA) / Quality Control (QC)
The Company's QA/QC drill core sample protocol consists of collection of samples over a minimum 0.3 m interval to a maximum 1.5 m interval (depending on the lithology and style of mineralization) over the mineralized portions of the drillhole. The drill core sample is cut in half with a diamond saw, with half of the core placed in individual sealed polyurethane bags and the remaining half securely retained in the original core box for permanent storage. Drill core samples are shipped by transport truck in sealed woven plastic bags to Bureau Veritas Minerals Analytical Lab preparation and analytical facility in Vancouver, BC.
Gold was determined by Bureau Veritas method FA430, a lead fire-assay fusion of a 30 g pulverized sample with a atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Various metals including silver, gold, copper, lead and zinc were determined by inductively-coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) or inductively-coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS), following multi-acid digestion (Bureau Veritas method MA270). This method is considered an assay method with a precision of 5% for elements including copper, lead, zinc and silver.
The qualified person for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.
About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E)
T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Lida and Copper Eagle Projects in Nevada, and the Cora Project in Arizona.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment