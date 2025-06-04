T2 Metals Reports Results From The Third Drill Program At The Sherridon VMS Project, Manitoba Includes High Grade Gold And Silver Intersection Grading 7.2 G/T Au, And 145.5 G/T Ag

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the Q1 2025 drill program at the Sherridon Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") project in central western Manitoba. Sherridon is a well-known VMS camp in the Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt, with both a significant mining history and five near surface copper-rich historical resources (see Table 3, 4 and 5 and Press Release dated November 1 2024 ). Four holes, for a total of 1,120 m were completed in the Q1 2025 program, which tested a total strike length exceeding 800m east of the Bob Lake Historical Resource, and to the east of the Fidelity prospect. These two occurrences lie along the same VMS horizon and define a 2.6km mineralized trend. Drillhole SHN25021 was noteworthy, intersecting a new zone of high-grade precious metal mineralization without copper or zinc. This mineralization style is similar to SNH23005 which intersected 23.5 m at 6.8 g/t Au (Press Release dated March 1, 2024 ), and to gold-rich mineralization mined by HudBay Minerals in the Snow Lake area. This mineralization style with high-grade gold and low base metals has been very poorly tested at Sherridon and presents a new target alongside the better known VMS deposits. Untested geophysical (VTEM) targets were prioritised in the 2025 Q1 program over those in the vicinity of past mining, historical resources or prior drilling. The new targets were accessed across frozen ground and ice, while areas with past drilling are best accessed during summer utilizing existing routes. Drilling Highlights Include : Bob Lake SHN25021

6.00 m grading 0.89 g/t Au, 18.5 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu, 0.02% Zn from 457.00 m, including

0.72 m grading 7.18 g/t Au, 145.5 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.03% Zn, from 458.28 m; SHN25022

4.50 m grading 0.69% Cu, 0.56% Zn, 0.18 g/t Au, 5.7 g/t Ag from 156.00 m, including

1.96 m grading 1.25% Cu, 1.21% Zn, 0.38 g/t Au, 9.3 g/t Ag from 157.14 m; Barr Lake SHN25023

Hole did not intersect target horizon; SHN25024

Hole did not intersect target horizon; Drillhole SHN25021 was completed southeast of the Bob Lake Historical Mineral Resource. It targeted coincident strong VTEM and Spectrem airborne EM anomalies which lie along an interpreted southwest-facing fold repeat of the northeast-facing Bob Lake VMS Horizon. The strong conductor positions were intersected and shown to relate to pyrite and pyrrhotite while a graphitic unit was also encountered. The drillhole intersected significant Au-Ag-Pb mineralization at 457 m depth without Cu or Zn, of similar style and association to SHN23005 which was drilled over 4 km away at the Lost Lake prospect. This high-grade precious metal mineralization may be the result of late-stage remobilization into the hangingwall of the more regional VMS system, analogous to deposits within the Chisel Lake Basin found 70 km to the southeast at Snow Lake. It is interpreted that regional deformation and metamorphism has thickened the host horizon in this location, presenting a new high-grade Au-Ag target southeast of Bob Lake that would not be visible with EM geophysics. Hole SHN25022 was drilled to assess potential for hanging wall Cu-Zn mineralization adjacent to the Bob Lake Historical Mineral Resource. The hole targeted two downhole EM plates defined by nearby drillholes, at 140m and 210m depth respectively. Semi-massive sulfide mineralization within biotite-quartz gneiss was intersected at 156m. Both SHN25034 and SHN25034 were drilled southwest of Barr Lake to test geophysical features including VTEM, Spectrem airborne EM anomalies, and airborne magnetic highs. The Barr Lake area has mapped felsic volcanic rocks, equivalent to the Sherridon VMS mineralization host, with the Q1 drilling testing greenfields targets that were under explored and undrilled. This drilling intersected pyrite, graphite, and magnetic minerals such as pyrrhotite, which explained the geophysical targets. Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp., said, "Our Q1 2025 drilling successfully discovered additional high-grade gold without a copper/zinc rich massive sulphide, some 4km away from our previous discovery of this style in SNH23005. These results highlight the untested opportunities at Sherridon for Snow Lake-style gold targets which will be a focus of ongoing exploration. The Q1 2025 drilling program was designed to test regional targets away from the past drilling and historical resources at Sherridon. By accessing these targets across frozen ground and lakes, environmental impact of drilling was greatly reduced. We acknowledge the challenges from wildfire faced by the Sherridon community and the broader northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan area at this time, and we would like to thank all the fire fighters and first responders that are working to keep people safe."



Figure 1. Gold and silver mineralization textures (Au-Ag-Pb) from drillhole SHN25021, 2025 drill program.

Geophysical surveys including down-hole electromagnetics (DHEM) and ground gravity surveys over areas of potential buried mineralization are currently suspended due to fire-related evacuation orders. This work will progress when appropriate to provide additional information on high-merit targets for T2 Metals' follow up drilling programs at Sherridon. Table 1: T2 Metals Drill Coordinates, 2025 (Coordinates given in UTM Zone 14N, NAD83)

HOLE_ID PROSPECT EAST NORTH RL DEPTH (m) INCLINATION AZIMUTH SHN24021 BOB LAKE 371315 6114395 335 500 -50 200 SHN24022 BOB LAKE 369978 6114699 343 281 -50 240 SHN24023 BARR LAKE 367555 6114941 329 178 -45 360 SHN24024 BARR LAKE 367258 6114841 322 161 -45 225







Figure 2: Location of Winter 2025 Drilling, Sherridon Project, Manitoba.

Figure 2: Location of Winter 2025 Drilling, Sherridon Project, Manitoba.



Table 2: Aggregate Historical Mineral Resource Estimates for Jungle, Bob, Cold and Lost Prospects (Bloom et al., 2010)

INDICATED Mining Method Tonnes Copper (%) Zinc (%) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (M lbs) Zinc (M lbs) Gold (ozs) Silver (ozs) Open Pit 5,317,000 0.80 1.23 0.34 7.2 94 144 58,800 1,233,400 Underground 1,235,800 1.04 1.18 0.48 8.2 28 32 19,200 325,300 Total Indicated 6,552,800 0.85 1.22 0.37 7.4 122 176 78,100 1,558,700 INFERRED Open Pit 12,240,000 0.62 0.77 0.26 5.3 168 208 103,900 2,083,400 Underground 3,620,000 0.91 1.08 0.32 7.4 72 87 37,300 857,700 Total Inferred 15,860,000 0.68 0.84 0.28 5.8 240 294 141,200 2,941,100

Notes:

The Historical Resource Estimates are based upon Bloom, L., Healy, T., Giroux, G., Halo Resources Ltd. 2010, Sherridon VMS Property, Technical Report NI43-101 - November 22, 2010, which is available atMineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.Mineral resources are estimated at a net smelter return (NSR) cut-off of US$20 per tonne and US$45 per tonne for open pit and underground respectively.Metal prices used are US$3.00/lb copper, US$1.05/lb zinc, US$1,000/oz gold and US$15.00/oz silver.Metallurgical recovery factors assumed were 92% for copper, 83% for zinc, 65% for gold and 57% for silver.The Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade to reflect reasonable prospects for economic extraction, which were evaluated by designing a series of conceptual pit shells using the Lerchs-Grossman optimizing algorithm.Common values for operating costs and smelter terms were assumed.

Table 3: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate for Park Prospect (Ostry et al., 1998)

INFERRED Mining Method Tonnes Copper (%) Zinc (%) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (M lbs) Zinc (M lbs) Gold (ozs) Silver (ozs) Not Recorded 6,140,000 0.42 2.16 0.14 2.4 59 292 27,600 473,800

Notes:

The Historical Resource Estimates are based upon Ostry, G., Athayde, P. and Trembath, G.D. (1998): Mineral deposits and occurrences in the Sherridon area, NTS 63N/3; Manitoba Energy and Mines, Mineral Deposit Series Report No. 17, 157 pp., which is available atMineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.Details of the resource estimation assumptions are not provided, with Ostry et al. (1998) referencing internal documentation supplied by Hudbay Minerals Inc. at the time of writing.

Table 4: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate for Lost Prospect (near surface portion) reported by Hudbay Minerals in 2011 (Halo, 2011)

INDICATED Mining Method Tonnes Copper (%) Zinc (%) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (M lbs) Zinc (M lbs) Gold (ozs) Silver (ozs) Not Recorded 410,000 1.80 6.10 1.00 20.0 16 55 13,200 263,700 INFERRED Not Recorded 70,000 1.50 6.20 0.80 16.5 3 10 1,800 37,100

Notes:

CIM definitions were followed for the estimation of mineral resources. Includes drilling up to the end of 2010.Mineral resources are estimated at a ZnEq cut-off of 4% (ZnEq% equals Zn% + Cu% x 2.771 + Au g/t 1.028 + Ag g/t x 0.015) and a minimum two metre core length.Long term $US metal prices of $900/oz gold, $15.00/oz silver, $2.50/lb copper and $1.00/lb zinc were used for the estimationSpecific gravity measurements were taken on a portion of the samples, where actual measurements were not available average SG values were used.

The Technical Report released on November 1st 2024 was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The author and qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) for the Technical Report is Mr. Darrell Turcotte, who reviewed the technical content of the news release and approved its dissemination.

The Company is not treating the historical estimates as current given that a Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current. The reader is cautioned that the Historical Mineral Resources should not relied upon and are included for context and to demonstrate progression of the Sherridon Project through prior discovery and resource growth. The historical estimates are not meant to be interpreted as current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates as described in sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI 43-101. The author of the Technical Report and the Company have relied on the sources cited for information on these deposits and has been unable to verify the information independently. While this information is considered reliable, it does not comply with the standards of NI 43-101 and should not be relied upon.

The Historical Mineral Resource provided in Table 3 for Lost (Halo, 2011) post-dates and supersedes that provided in Table 1 from Bloom et al. (2010). The Company is not aware of any more recent resource estimates or data that would supersede the Historical Mineral Resources, but it is recommended that the reader exercise caution and consult the original historical reports and related technical documentation for a more complete understanding of the prospect's geology, sampling, and estimation procedures. The Company will need to conduct further exploration, and there is no guarantee that the results obtained will reflect the historical estimates. In order to verify the Historical Mineral Resources to current mineral resource estimates, among other things, the Company will need to retain a qualified person to verify historical drilling and assaying methods and validate historical results, add any drilling and assaying or other pertinent geological information generated since the last estimation, and complete a resource estimate and a new technical report. Significant data compilation, drilling, sampling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the Historical Mineral Resources can be classified as current resources. There can be no assurance that any of the historical mineral resources, in whole or in part, will ever become economically viable. In addition, mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Even if classified as current mineral resources, there is no certainty as to whether further exploration will result in any inferred mineral resources being upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category.

Sampling Procedures and Quality Assurance (QA) / Quality Control (QC)

The Company's QA/QC drill core sample protocol consists of collection of samples over a minimum 0.3 m interval to a maximum 1.5 m interval (depending on the lithology and style of mineralization) over the mineralized portions of the drillhole. The drill core sample is cut in half with a diamond saw, with half of the core placed in individual sealed polyurethane bags and the remaining half securely retained in the original core box for permanent storage. Drill core samples are shipped by transport truck in sealed woven plastic bags to Bureau Veritas Minerals Analytical Lab preparation and analytical facility in Vancouver, BC.

Gold was determined by Bureau Veritas method FA430, a lead fire-assay fusion of a 30 g pulverized sample with a atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish. Various metals including silver, gold, copper, lead and zinc were determined by inductively-coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) or inductively-coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS), following multi-acid digestion (Bureau Veritas method MA270). This method is considered an assay method with a precision of 5% for elements including copper, lead, zinc and silver.

The qualified person for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

