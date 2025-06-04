Aura Energy Limited To Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference In New York
121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 110 mining companies and more than 650 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.
Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.
This year's event is being held on June 9-10.
About 121 Mining Investment
The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.
121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Singapore, and Dubai, as well as online editions throughout the year.
About Aura Energy Limited
Aura Energy Limited is an Australian-based mineral company specialising in the exploration and development of uranium and polymetallic projects across Africa and Europe. Established in 2005, Aura is transitioning from an explorer to a producer with the Tiris Uranium Project in Africa, helping to meet the rising global demand for nuclear energy as the world shifts towards a decarbonised future.
