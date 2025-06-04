Children's Arts Festival Opens In Lachin City
A special zone has been established at the Children's Arts Festival as part of the Lachin CIS Cultural Capital, Azernews reports.
The Children's Arts Festival provides a wonderful platform for participants to showcase their artistic talents.
Young performers captivated audiences with heartfelt performances, adding vibrant color to the event through songs and musical numbers that resonated with the spirit of Lachin.
The festival features a specially arranged play zone, offering a variety of intellectual games, interactive entertainment corners, and creative activity stations, which drew significant interest from children.
The lively atmosphere was further enriched by tents designed to resemble a camp, along with promotional items that created memorable moments for all visitors.
Talented young artists displayed their creativity through vibrant drawings, engaging visitors and highlighting the immense potential of children's artistic expression.
This initiative, taking place in Lachin, plays a crucial role in nurturing children's creative abilities and fostering their engagement in cultural activities, making it a truly valuable and inspiring event for the community.
