Azerbaijan And Guinea-Bissau Agree To Develop Roadmap For Energy Cooperation
Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau have reached an agreement to develop a roadmap for cooperation in the energy sector, according to a post by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on his official X account, Azernews reports.
During a meeting with Viriato Luis Soares Cassama, Guinea-Bissau's Minister of Environment, Biodiversity, and Climate Action, the two sides discussed Azerbaijan's extensive experience in the oil and gas sector, electricity production, and energy regulation. They also explored opportunities for collaboration in human capital development.
“As part of our discussions, we agreed to prepare a joint roadmap, facilitate expert-level meetings, and organize training seminars,” Shahbazov noted in his post.
