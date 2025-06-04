Boost Mobile Debuts The Ultra-Powerful Celero5g TAB--Its First Boost Mobile-Exclusive Tablet Offering

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Consumers can now enjoy high-end features at home or on the go-all at a price they'll love-with Boost Mobile's first-ever exclusive tablet, the Celero5G TAB.

LITTLETON, Colo., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the momentum of its ultra-affordable premium Celero smartphone lineup, Boost Mobile launched its first-ever exclusive tablet – the Celero5G TAB – packed with premium features at an unbeatable price. Balancing powerful performance, sleek design and next-level 5G connectivity, the Celero5G TAB delivers an unparalleled experience, whether you're at home or on the go.

Celero5G TAB by Boost Mobile

Continue Reading

Beginning today, Boost Mobile customers can get this tablet at an incredible value of just $199.99, adding a line of data for just $20 per month. And the savings don't stop there! For customers with Boost Mobile phone plans, the tablet is available at just $99.99.

"Our Boost Mobile Network delivers speed, reliability and an experience our customers love. Now with the new Boost Mobile-exclusive Celero5G TAB, we're bringing this experience in a new form factor they won't want to miss out on," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Marketing, Boost Mobile. "The Celero5G TAB offers a powerful combination of high-end features and affordability that Boost Mobile customers deserve. With its expansive display, powerful battery and reliable 5G capabilities with dual-band Wi-Fi compatibility, this device delivers superior service at a price that makes sense."

Packed with Power

The Celero5G TAB is equipped with a 7500mAh battery, built to power through your busiest days. No longer do consumers need to scramble to find a charger during business meetings, on road trips or when their little ones are finding a game to play. The Celero5G TAB's battery keeps you charged all hours of the day. Plus, with 20W fast charging capability, powering up will never get in the way of productivity, so you can get back to work, play or studies in no time.

Faster Speeds for Greater Possibilities

Delivering 5G network capabilities and dual-band Wi-Fi you can depend on, the Celero5G TAB ensures access to ultra-fast downloads, smooth streaming and blazing fast connections. From gaming with friends to virtual meetings with colleagues, you'll enjoy uninterrupted productivity and entertainment wherever life takes you.

Effortless Multitasking at Your Fingertips

Powered by the MediaTek MT8755 Octa-Core Processor and AndroidTM 15 operating system, the Celero5G TAB delivers the power and efficiency you need to multitask without any lag. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or internet browsing on the move, this tablet ensures you stay ahead in your everyday hustle and bustle.

Immersive Sound Wherever You Go

Boasting the exclusive BoostMax AudioTM feature, the Celero5G TAB immerses you in every beat, note, spoken word and whisper. Its rich, crystal-clear sound takes your on-device listening experience to the next level. Turn up the volume and enjoy the unmatched clarity of your favorite playlist or movie scene.

Entertainment and Education Made Safe

Designed for today's families, the Celero5G TAB offers Google Kids SpaceTM, a kid-friendly environment featuring curated apps, games and videos. Parental controls provide peace of mind, while the tablet's intuitive design inspires creativity and safe exploration for children.

The Celero5G TAB combines top-tier features with exceptional performance for the ultimate consumer experience.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit BoostMobile .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. for unlimited 5G. Boost Mobile's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability, and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ).

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED