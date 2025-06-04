670 Jordanian Electricity Workers Trained On Labor Rights-GTUWE

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) -General Trade Union of Workers in Electricity (GTUWE) announced completion of its training program on labor rights and the basics of syndicate-related work for the year 2025, which targets employees of Jordan's electricity sector companies.In a press statement on Wednesday, GTUWE noted 670 employees from the electricity sector's companies were trained during 2023 and 2024, with support from Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), within the framework of the Arab-Danish Partnership Project 2023-2027.GTUWE President Fakhri Ajarmah said the union held a workshop, themed: : "Occupational Safety and Health," with the participation of a number of employees from the Jordanian Electric Power Company (JEPCO), which tackled several issues on occupational safety and health management areas.Ajarmah added that the GTUWE's strategic plan seeks to expand labor training and education fields by expanding the target group of workers in various power companies.This process, he noted, aims at enhancing the trainees' labor and union-based awareness skills on various axes, mainly Jordan Labor Law and its amendments, social security system, as well as occupational health and safety aspects.