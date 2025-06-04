Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates S. Korea Newly Elected Pres.

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates S. Korea Newly Elected Pres.


2025-06-04 08:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable to South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-Myung, highlighting the distinguished ties between the two friendly countries.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the new president success and wellbeing and his country further prosperity. (pick up previous)
aa


MENAFN04062025000071011013ID1109635755

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search