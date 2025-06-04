403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates S. Korea Newly Elected Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable to South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-Myung, highlighting the distinguished ties between the two friendly countries.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the new president success and wellbeing and his country further prosperity. (pick up previous)
