Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Interior Announces Working Hours For Eid Al-Adha

2025-06-04 08:02:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced the working hours for its various departments during the upcoming Eid Al-Adha holidays.

Service-oriented departments will operate from 8am to 12pm. These include service departments for passports, traffic, nationality and travel documents, as well as criminal evidence and information (fingerprint).

Meanwhile, security departments and traffic investigation will operate round-the-clock.

Amiri Diwan recently announced the Eid holidays for ministries, public institutions, and other government entities. The holiday begins from tomorrow, June 5, 2025, to Monday, June 9, 2025. Employees will resume work on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

