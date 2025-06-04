Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Issues Law To Support Innovation And Scientific Research

2025-06-04 08:02:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued today, June 4, 2025, Law No. 8 of 2025, regarding supporting innovation and scientific research.

The law is effective and is to be published in the official gazette.

