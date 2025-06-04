403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
World Leaders Rally to Congratulate South Korea’s New President
(MENAFN) A wave of international congratulations poured in Wednesday for South Korea’s newly elected President, Lee Jae-myung, following his surprise victory in emergency elections called after former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed attempt to impose martial law.
Lee Jae-myung, head of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party, secured the presidency, becoming the nation's 14th head of state.
Among the first to respond was Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who extended his congratulations on X.
"I sincerely congratulate Mr. Lee Jae-myung on his inauguration as the new President of South Korea,” Ishiba wrote.
He emphasized the importance of collaboration between Tokyo and Seoul: “Japan and South Korea are important neighboring countries that should cooperate as partners in addressing the challenges faced by the international community.”
Ishiba also expressed optimism about future bilateral ties, stating his hope that relations will continue to evolve through ongoing dialogue and active people-to-people exchanges.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim echoed the sentiment, also taking to X to applaud Lee’s win and express readiness to strengthen cooperation.
“I extend my warmest congratulations to President Lee Jae-myung on his election as President of the Republic of Korea,” Anwar posted.
“This marks a turning point for South Korea, a nation that has emerged from a period of intense contest and scrutiny with resilience and democratic resolve,” he noted.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offered support as well, writing: "Australia looks forward to working closely with you under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."
"Together, we can strengthen our trade and investment ties and promote a stable and prosperous region," Albanese added via X.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged Lee’s win, reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment to its growing ties with Seoul. He emphasized working together to "further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership."
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joined the chorus of world leaders offering their congratulations. Posting on X, he expressed enthusiasm about deepening bilateral cooperation to benefit both nations.
Lee Jae-myung, head of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party, secured the presidency, becoming the nation's 14th head of state.
Among the first to respond was Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who extended his congratulations on X.
"I sincerely congratulate Mr. Lee Jae-myung on his inauguration as the new President of South Korea,” Ishiba wrote.
He emphasized the importance of collaboration between Tokyo and Seoul: “Japan and South Korea are important neighboring countries that should cooperate as partners in addressing the challenges faced by the international community.”
Ishiba also expressed optimism about future bilateral ties, stating his hope that relations will continue to evolve through ongoing dialogue and active people-to-people exchanges.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim echoed the sentiment, also taking to X to applaud Lee’s win and express readiness to strengthen cooperation.
“I extend my warmest congratulations to President Lee Jae-myung on his election as President of the Republic of Korea,” Anwar posted.
“This marks a turning point for South Korea, a nation that has emerged from a period of intense contest and scrutiny with resilience and democratic resolve,” he noted.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offered support as well, writing: "Australia looks forward to working closely with you under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."
"Together, we can strengthen our trade and investment ties and promote a stable and prosperous region," Albanese added via X.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged Lee’s win, reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment to its growing ties with Seoul. He emphasized working together to "further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership."
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joined the chorus of world leaders offering their congratulations. Posting on X, he expressed enthusiasm about deepening bilateral cooperation to benefit both nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment