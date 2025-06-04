CKE Restaurants Appoints Ewan Davenport As President, International

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Davenport brings a wealth of experience in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) and consumer goods sectors, with a distinguished career spanning over two decades. Most recently, Davenport served in multiple leadership roles at YUM! Brands, Pizza Hut, for more than nine years, including Managing Director for Global Franchise Markets and Managing Director for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. During his tenure, he was instrumental in driving growth, brand presence and franchisee relations across diverse and dynamic international landscapes. His prior experience also includes significant financial and commercial leadership positions at SABMiller and Unilever.

"I am incredibly excited to join the CKE team and lead the international division for such iconic brands as Carl's Jr. and Hardee's," said Ewan Davenport. "There is immense potential for growth in existing markets and opportunities to introduce our beloved burgers to new guests around the world. I look forward to working with the talented team at CKE and our dedicated franchise partners to build on the strong foundation already in place and accelerate our international strategies."

The appointment of Davenport underscores CKE's commitment to growing its global footprint and continuing to strengthen its brand presence worldwide.

Joe Guith, CEO of CKE Restaurants, commented on the appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Ewan Davenport to our executive team. His extensive international experience, proven leadership in the QSR industry, and deep understanding of franchise operations make him the perfect fit to spearhead our global growth strategy. Ewan's proven ability to lead high-performing teams, develop leaders, set strategic vision and expertise in operations will be critical as we continue to scale our international business and bring our quality food and service to more guests globally."

CKE Restaurants has an already powerful international presence, with more than 1,100 Carl's Jr. and Hardee's restaurants in more than 40 countries around the globe. Davenport's leadership will focus on continuing to drive innovation, operational excellence, and franchisee success to further solidify CKE's position as a global QSR leader.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic chargrilled burgers and Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 40 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit or its brand sites at and .

