Stoneridge To Present At The Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

NOVI, Mich., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI ) today announced that Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference with a presentation at 3:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Presentations & Events " section of the Company's website ( ) prior to the presentation.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global supplier of safe and efficient electronic systems and technologies. Our systems and products power vehicle intelligence, while enabling safety and security for on- and off-highway transportation sectors around the world. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at .

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

